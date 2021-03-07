How To Watch NBA All-star Game In India? Live Stream And NBA All-star Weekend Schedule

When the NBA 2020-21 season started, the league was not going to hold an All-Star game. However, earlier this year, there were rumours about the game being held in Atlanta. Soon, the league announced and confirmed the game. While the usual weekend is an elaborate event, the league – keeping in mind the various health and safety concerns – will conduct the game without fans and in one day.

With LeBron James and Kevin Durant as captains, the roster was chosen a few days ago. Fans are excited for Steph Curry being back at the All-Star Game, teaming up with James for the first time.

All of All-Star in One Night!



THIS SUNDAY, March 7 on TNT:

🌟 5pm/et: TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

🌟 6:30pm/et: #TacoBellSkills & #MtnDew3PT

🌟 8pm/et: 70th NBA All-Star Game

🌟 Halftime: #ATTSlamDunk



NBA All-Star live stream: How to watch NBA All-Star game in India?

There will be no official broadcast for the All-Star game in India. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA All-Star date and time

Date and Time: March 7, 8:00 PM EST (March 8, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA

NBA All-Star game TV Channel: TNT

NBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Event tip-off – Sunday, March 7, 5:00 PM EST (Monday, March 8, 3:30 AM IST)

Skills Challenge and Three-point contest – Sunday, March 7, 6:30 PM EST (Monday, March 8, 5:00 AM IST)

NBA All-Star Game tip-off – Sunday, March 7, 8:00 PM EST (Monday, March 8, 6:30 AM IST)

Note: The Slam Dunk contest will be conducted during halftime

NBA All-Star events

While it will not be the traditional NBA All-Star Weekend fans are used to, the league has lined up an NBA Slam Dunk contest, Three-point contest and Skills challenge. As all events are being held on one day, two contests will take place before tip-off. The Slam Dunk contest, however, will be conducted during half-time. Due to health and safety concerns, no fans will also be allowed inside the arena.

Five previous Slam Dunk champions will serve as judges.

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins (1985, 1990)

Dee Brown (1991)

Jason Richardson (2002, 2003)

Josh Smith (2005)

Spud Webb (1986)

