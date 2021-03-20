Last Updated:

How To Watch NCAA Tournament Live? NCAA March Madness Schedule, NCAA Tournament Bracket

How to watch NCAA tournament live? Here are the various ways everyone in the United States can watch the NCAA March Madness tournament live online.

With the NCAA tournament underway, teams have delivered on their end with exciting matchups leading to the second round. While many games are left to be played on Saturday (Sunday IST), everyone remains excited about the approaching Round 2 as the weekend comes to an end. Here is how to watch NCAA tournament live and the NCAA tournament bracket -

NCAA March Madness: How to watch NCAA tournament live?

To answer the 'How to watch NCAA tournament live?' In the USA, NCAA games will be shown live on Turner Sport Networks – TNT, truTV and TBS – and CBS. The games can also be streamed on NCAA's March Madness Live website, along with CBSsports.com with the help of one's cable provider. For other options, the NCAA March Madness Live app is available on IOS, Android and Google Play devices, where one can stream the games as part of the NCAA tournament schedule. As per reports, the app will first provide three hours worth of free streaming before demanding a subscription from the cable or streaming provider (not on CBS). 

NCAA Tournament schedule

  1. EAST – No. 5 Colorado vs No. 12 Georgetown, CBS
  2. EAST – No. 4 Florida State vs No. 13 UNC Greensboro, truTV
  3. WEST – No. 3 Kansas vs No. 14 Eastern Washington, TBS
  4. EAST –  No. 8 LSU vs No. 9 St. Bonaventure, TNT
  5. EAST – No. 1 Michigan vs No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s, CBS
  6. WEST – No. 5 Creighton vs No. 12 UC Santa Barbara, truTV
  7. EAST – No. 2 Alabama vs No. 15 Iona, TBS
  8. WEST – No. 6 USC vs No. 11 Drake, TNT
  9. WEST – No. 2 Iowa vs No. 15 Grand Canyon, TBS
  10. EAST – No. 7 Connecticut vs No. 10 Maryland, CBS
  11. WEST – No. 4 Virginia vs No. 13 Ohio, truTV
  12. WEST – No. 8 Oklahoma vs No. 9 Missouri, TNT
  13. WEST – No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 16, TBS
  14. EAST – No. 6 BYU vs No. 11 UCLA, CBS
  15. EAST – No. 3 Texas vs No. 14 ACU, truTV
  16. WEST – No. 7 Oregon vs No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth, TNT

NCAA tournament tickets

Not even days into the NCAA March Madness and tickets are no longer available for the general public. If the information is checked further, it informs that resale tickets may ultimately exceed face value. StubHub Spokeswoman Jessica Erskine Finn stated that the NCAA tournament bracket ticket situation is not a surprise, especially as March Madness comes with demand. That being said, limited attendance (25%), has also caused the current tickets situation. 

