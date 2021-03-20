How To Watch NCAA Tournament Live? NCAA March Madness Schedule, NCAA Tournament Bracket

With the NCAA tournament underway, teams have delivered on their end with exciting matchups leading to the second round. While many games are left to be played on Saturday (Sunday IST), everyone remains excited about the approaching Round 2 as the weekend comes to an end. Here is how to watch NCAA tournament live and the NCAA tournament bracket -

NCAA March Madness: How to watch NCAA tournament live?

To answer the 'How to watch NCAA tournament live?' In the USA, NCAA games will be shown live on Turner Sport Networks – TNT, truTV and TBS – and CBS. The games can also be streamed on NCAA's March Madness Live website, along with CBSsports.com with the help of one's cable provider. For other options, the NCAA March Madness Live app is available on IOS, Android and Google Play devices, where one can stream the games as part of the NCAA tournament schedule. As per reports, the app will first provide three hours worth of free streaming before demanding a subscription from the cable or streaming provider (not on CBS).

NCAA Tournament schedule

EAST – No. 5 Colorado vs No. 12 Georgetown, CBS EAST – No. 4 Florida State vs No. 13 UNC Greensboro, truTV WEST – No. 3 Kansas vs No. 14 Eastern Washington, TBS EAST – No. 8 LSU vs No. 9 St. Bonaventure, TNT EAST – No. 1 Michigan vs No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s, CBS WEST – No. 5 Creighton vs No. 12 UC Santa Barbara, truTV EAST – No. 2 Alabama vs No. 15 Iona, TBS WEST – No. 6 USC vs No. 11 Drake, TNT WEST – No. 2 Iowa vs No. 15 Grand Canyon, TBS EAST – No. 7 Connecticut vs No. 10 Maryland, CBS WEST – No. 4 Virginia vs No. 13 Ohio, truTV WEST – No. 8 Oklahoma vs No. 9 Missouri, TNT WEST – No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 16, TBS EAST – No. 6 BYU vs No. 11 UCLA, CBS EAST – No. 3 Texas vs No. 14 ACU, truTV WEST – No. 7 Oregon vs No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth, TNT

NCAA tournament tickets

Not even days into the NCAA March Madness and tickets are no longer available for the general public. If the information is checked further, it informs that resale tickets may ultimately exceed face value. StubHub Spokeswoman Jessica Erskine Finn stated that the NCAA tournament bracket ticket situation is not a surprise, especially as March Madness comes with demand. That being said, limited attendance (25%), has also caused the current tickets situation.

(Image credits: NCAA March Madness Instagram)