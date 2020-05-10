How To Watch The Last Dance In India? Episodes 7 And 8 Live Streaming, Schedule

The highly anticipated docu-series The Last Dance, surrounding NBA great Michael Jordan has been the talk of the town for basketball fans. Six of the 10 episodes have already been broadcast and The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 will release on Sunday, May 10. 'What channel is The Last Dance on?' was one of the questions posed by fans on social media. NBA fans in India have also asked the questions, 'How to watch The Last Dance in India?' and 'How to watch The Last Dance live streaming in India?' to keep themselves entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown. Here are all the details regarding The Last Dance live streaming in India.

ALSO READ: NBA Players Skeptical Over 'bubble' Plans

How to watch The Last Dance in India? What channel is The Last Dance on?

Following the release of the first six episodes of The Last Dance, the series has received widespread acclaim as it provides eye-opening insights into the season when Michael Jordan made NBA history with the Chicago Bulls. Fans in the USA have been keen to know the answer to the question 'What channel is The Last Dance on?' The Last Dance will be broadcast on May 10, 9:00 pm ET on ESPN. Fans in America will be able to live stream The Last Dance series on WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Unfortunately, there will be no The Last Dance live streaming in India but there is a method on how to watch The Last Dance in India.

ALSO READ: NBA Teams Start To Reopen, As Testing Plan Begins Emerging

How to watch The Last Dance in India? The Last Dance live streaming in India

Although The Last Dance will not be telecast on Indian television, Indian basketball fans were curious to know 'Is The Last Dance on Netflix India?'. The answer is yes. Fans with Netflix subscription can watch The Last Dance live streaming in India, albeit only after the United States telecast.

3 points! 🏀



1. Michael Jordan

2. The Last Dance

3. Episode 3 and 4, now streaming — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Ex-NBA Player Shannon Brown Accused Of Shooting At 2 People

How to watch The Last Dance in India? The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 will be released on May 10, 9:00 pm ET. However, the episodes will be available on Netflix only five hours after the initial broadcast. Fans in India can watch the Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 on May 11, from 12:30 pm onwards. The final two episodes of The Last Dance series will air on May 17, 9:00 pm ET.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Accused Of 'brand-building' After Tweeting Outrage At Ahmaud Arbery's Death