How To Watch The Last Dance In India? Episodes 5 And 6 Live Streaming And Schedule

The first four episodes of Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, were well received well by the fans. Various unheard stories from Michael Jordan's legendary Bulls career were explored in the documentary and the opening episodes did well to maintain the hype and the curiosity around the upcoming episodes. Despite rumours of some episodes being leaked, fans are desperately waiting for the official release of episode 5 and 6 of The Last Dance. Here's all you need to know about how to watch The Last Dance in India.

How to watch The Last Dance in India? The Last Dance live streaming in India

The Last Dance live streaming in India is available on the popular streaming platform, Netflix. Every week, two episodes are made available on Netflix in tandem with their release in the United States. Episodes 1 and 2 were released on Monday, April 20 and Episodes 3 and 4 were made available on April 27. Subsequently, The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 will be released on Monday, May 4 for Indian viewers at 6.30 AM IST.

How to watch The Last Dance in India? The Last Dance live streaming in India, Schedule

The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6: Monday, May 4, Netflix

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8: Monday, May 11, Netflix

The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10: Monday, May 18, Netflix

How to watch The Last Dance in India? What channel is The Last Dance On?

Unfortunately, for viewers in India, The Last Dance will not be aired by any broadcaster. Television broadcasting of the 10-part docu-series is only available for users in the United States. The episodes of the documentary will be aired on ESPN and ESPN 2 at 9:00 PM ET every Sunday between April 19 and May 17.

"You know when you get to that point? I'm there. With no reservations at all, I'm there."



The Last Dance continues Sunday, May 3 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.pic.twitter.com/jzthf8S80c — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2020

Is The Last Dance on Netflix India? A quick look at Episode 1 through 4

The opening four episodes of the documentary shed light on several key moments in Michael Jordan's career. Revolving mostly around the 1997/98 Chicago Bulls season, The Last Dance highlights Jordan's epic rise with the University of North Carolina before he was drafted by the Bulls in the 1984 draft as the No. 3 overall pick. We also see Bulls former GM Jerry Krause portrayed as the decisive figure behind the dismantling of the Bulls dynasty. The importance of the likes of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman in establishing the Bulls' legacy also plays a big part in the opening four episodes.

How to watch The Last Dance in India? The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6

The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 is expected to take a look at Phil Jackson and his final year as Bulls head coach. His relationship with the Bulls roster and especially Michael Jordan will be the key storyline in the upcoming episodes. One of the two upcoming episodes is also expected to be an emotional affair as the late Kobe Bryant is set to feature and discuss his rivalry with the Bulls legend.

Both players were known to be very close and Jordan was known to have considered Kobe Bryant as his little brother. From their first meeting on the court to their budding relationship, The Last Dance is believed to explore the off-camera relationship between the duo.

