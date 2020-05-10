How To Watch The Last Dance Online, Live Streaming? Episodes 7 And 8 Release On Sunday

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance is entering the final four episodes of the 10-part series. It has been a wild ride for Chicago Bulls fans as they were taken on a walk down memory lane over the last few weeks. The Last Dance smashed all sorts of viewership records and is generating rave reviews from NBA fans all across the globe. The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 will be telecast on Sunday, May 10 in the US. Here are details on how to watch The Last Dance online and The Last Dance live streaming options.

"He was pushing us all to be better, cause he wanted to win. And guess what... it worked."



The Last Dance continues Sunday, May 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Fans in the USA can watch Michael Jordan's documentary online on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Viewers who have paid subscriptions of services like Sling and Hulu will also be able to stream The Last Dance. US fans will not have to wait after the broadcast to watch the episodes and can stream immediately. The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 will release on May 9, 2020, in the US and will release a day later across the rest of the world.

How to watch The Last Dance online in India? The Last Dance live streaming in India

For fans wondering how to watch The Last Dance online in India, The Last Dance live streaming will be made available on the popular streaming platform, Netflix. According to Netflix India, The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 will release in India on May, 10 at 12:30 pm IST. Netflix will release two episodes every week to keep up with the documentary airing in the United States.

The Last Dance Episodes 7 and 8 – Sunday, May 10, 9:00 pm EST (May 11, 12:30 PM IST)

The Last Dance Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9:00 pm EST (May 18, 12:30 PM IST)

