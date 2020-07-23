NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Trail Blazers Vs Pacers, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

The NBA started their inter-squad scrimmages on July 22 (July 23 IST). Each team will play three inter-squad scrimmages before the 2019-20 season officially resumes on July 30 with the eight seeding games before the postseason begins in August. All 22 teams selected for the NBA restart travelled to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando earlier this month and practised together as a team before competing with other teams. The Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers will face each other for their first scrimmage at the NBA bubble on July 23 at 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1 AM IST).

Also read | NBA scrimmage TV schedule, NBA Scrimmages live stream, format and complete list of fixtures

NBA scrimmages live stream details: How to watch Trail Blazers vs Pacers

The Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers scrimmage is one of the sixteen inter-squad scrimmages that will be broadcast live by NBA TV. Viewers all over the world can access NBA TV via the NBA official site or the NBA TV app. The app can be downloaded on phones, tablets and gaming consoles. The games can also be streamed on Fubo.tv. US fans can also watch the game on Hulu + live.

Also read | NBA scrimmages today: What is NBA scrimmage TC schedule, NBA scrimmages live stream details

NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Trail Blazers vs Pacers?

NBA scrimmages today: NBA scrimmages live stream details

NBA TV will broadcast the scrimmages live on all seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. While only a few games will be broadcast live, others can be viewed by the fans on the NBA pass with an NBA League Pass. The subscription will offer every game from the NBA restart to the Finals, along with the NBA 2020 Draft and NBA TV with 7-day archives. Per the league's report, only the Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed.

Also read | Stanley Robinson death: How did Stanley Robinson die?

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers

The Trail Blazers are 3.5 games behind the No. 8 seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference and will need to rank eighth in order to qualify for the playoffs. The Pacers currently have a 39-26 win-loss record, ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference. Portland's star Damian Lillard was averaging 28.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists before the season was suspended, while TJ Warren is leading the Pacers' scoring with 18.7 points per game.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

Also read | Nuggets' Bol Bol drug tested after strong 16-point performance during scrimmage vs Wizards

(Image source: NBA stats official Twitter – @nbastats)