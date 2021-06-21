How To Watch Western Conference Finals Live? Clippers Vs Suns Prediction And Schedule

History in the making, the 2020-21 NBA season is already about to end with the conference finals underway. While the Eastern Conference saw the top seeds knocked out by Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, the West has Phoenix Suns clashing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Here is how to watch Western Conference finals live along with our Clippers vs Suns prediction and the Clippers vs Suns schedule.

How to watch Western Conference Finals live? How to watch Clippers vs Suns on TV

The answer to the 'How to watch Western Conference Finals live?' for US fans is via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. The games will be held at the Staples Centre (LA) or the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.

Clippers vs Suns prediction

Whichever team wins, some history will be made as the Western Conference Finals begin. On one hand, we have the Phoenix Suns, who are playing in the playoffs after ten years. The Clippers, however, have never even made it to the conference finals before.

That being said, the Clippers might have an edge over the Phoenix Suns as Chris Paul remains out. Though if Game 1 is to be considered, Devin Booker is enough to carry his team. The Clippers, however, are missing Kawhi Leonard. Our prediction as per the Clippers vs Suns h2h stats is that the LA Clippers would beat Phoenix Suns.

Clippers vs Suns schedule

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Thursday, June 24, 9:00 PM EST (Friday, June 25, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Saturday, June 26, 9:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 27, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns – Monday, June 27, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN*

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Wednesday, June 29, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, June 30, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN*

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns – Friday, July 2, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, July 3, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN*

* marked games will be played only if necessary.

Clippers vs Suns h2h stats

This regular season, the teams have met thrice. The first two games were bagged by the Clippers, while the Suns won the third one 109-101. Earlier, the teams met only once in playoffs for the 2006 Western Conference Semifinals. The Suns had won in seven games.

