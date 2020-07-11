HTV Vs IN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Hapoel Tel-Aviv will square off against Ironi Naharia for the 2019-20 Israel Basketball League game. The game will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11:30 PM IST at Tel Aviv, Shlomo Group Arena in Israel. The HTV vs IN game can also be played on the fantasy sports app – Dream11. Here is the HTV vs IN Dream11 prediction, HTV vs IN Dream11 team and HTV vs IN Dream11 top picks.
Also read | Why did Michael Jordan wear 45 after returning to the NBA post his baseball stint?
Hapoel Tel-Aviv are ranked third on the points table with a 0.444 winning percentage. The team has played 27 games, out of which they have won 12 games and lost 15 games. They last defeated Hapoel Eilat in a 69-60 matchup on July 7. Before that, they lost to Maccabi Haifa with a 82-79 margin.
Also read | Michael Jordan once turned down a $100 million offer to make a two-hour appearance
Ironi Naharia are currently ranked fifth on the Israel Basketball League points table with a 0.407 winning percentage. Till now, the team has played 27 games where they won 11 games and lost 16 games. They last played Ironi Nes Ziona on July 7, where they lost with a narrow 91-89 margin. They played Hapoel Be’er Sheva before Ironi Nes Ziona, where they lost with a 69-67 point margin. The team are currently on a two-game losing streak.
Also read | Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's rivalry to be part of The Last Dance's upcoming episode
Also read | Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were not close off-court, reveals The Last Dance director