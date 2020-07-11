HTV Vs IN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live Game Info

Hapoel Tel-Aviv will square off against Ironi Naharia for the 2019-20 Israel Basketball League game. The game will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11:30 PM IST at Tel Aviv, Shlomo Group Arena in Israel. The HTV vs IN game can also be played on the fantasy sports app – Dream11. Here is the HTV vs IN Dream11 prediction, HTV vs IN Dream11 team and HTV vs IN Dream11 top picks.

HTV vs IN Dream11 prediction: Hapoel Tel-Aviv preview

Hapoel Tel-Aviv are ranked third on the points table with a 0.444 winning percentage. The team has played 27 games, out of which they have won 12 games and lost 15 games. They last defeated Hapoel Eilat in a 69-60 matchup on July 7. Before that, they lost to Maccabi Haifa with a 82-79 margin.

HTV vs IN Dream11 prediction: Ironi Naharia preview

Ironi Naharia are currently ranked fifth on the Israel Basketball League points table with a 0.407 winning percentage. Till now, the team has played 27 games where they won 11 games and lost 16 games. They last played Ironi Nes Ziona on July 7, where they lost with a narrow 91-89 margin. They played Hapoel Be’er Sheva before Ironi Nes Ziona, where they lost with a 69-67 point margin. The team are currently on a two-game losing streak.

HTV vs IN Dream11 team squad

HTV vs IN Dream11 team squad – Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV)

Yam Madar, Joaquin Szuchman, Omer Ben David, Shahar Lazar, Sek Henry, Jordan Davis, Lotan Amsalem, Danel Kozahinof, Jordan Hamilton, Raz Adam, Omer Harel, Tomer Ginat, Gal Shterenberg, Karam Mashour, Talib Zanna, Daniel Koperberg

HTV vs IN Dream11 team squad – Ironi Naharia (IN)

Eldar Yakov , Niv Misgav , Dominic Waters , Ofek Ben Yaakov , Tomer Cohen , Eyal Shulman , Ivan Almeida , Travis Warech, Egor Koulechov, Noam Akrish, Shalev Lugashi, Tony Gaffney, Italy Segev and Diamon Simpson.

HTV vs IN live top picks

HTV vs IN live – Hapoel Tel-Aviv

Yam Madar

Jordan Davis

Jordan Hamilton

Tomer Ginat

Talib Zanna

HTV vs IN live – Ironi Naharia

Eldar Yakov

Niv Misgav

Dominic Waters

Ofek Ben Yaakov

Tomer Cohen

HTV vs IN Dream11 prediction and HTV vs IN match prediction

Hapoel Tel-Aviv are favourites to win the game.

Note: The HTV vs IN Dream11 prediction, HTV vs IN match prediction and HTV vs IN dream11 top picks dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

(Image source: Hapoel Tel-aviv official Instagram)