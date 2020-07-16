Ice Cube Hits Back At Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For Calling Him 'Anti-Semitic' And 'Remorseless'

A few days ago, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote an article for the Hollywood Reporter where he expressed concern over the lack of outrage over anti-Semitic comments made in sports and Hollywood. While his article focused on the wider problems of apathy and ignorant behaviour, he mentioned Ice Cube's anti-Semitic series of tweets along with 'remorseless' behaviour. Ice Cube called out Abdul-Jabbar on Twitter on Wednesday, unhappy with the way the NBA Hall of Famer painted him in the article.

Ice Cube responds to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Anti-Semitism article

Shame on the Hollywood Reporter who obviously gave my brother Kareem 30 pieces of silver to cut us down without even a phone call. https://t.co/XRXPu0NRBW — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 15, 2020

Ice Cube gained fame and recognition in the 1980s – when Abdul-Jabbar was an active NBA player. Abdul-Jabbar's recent column called Ice Cube out for his Twitter activity where he shared "10 daylong series of tweets, which involved some creepy symbols and images, in general, implied that Jews were responsible for the oppression of blacks." Abdul-Jabbar went on to mention celebrities like Nick Cannon, DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson and Chelsea Handler, who have shared similar posts but have apologised for their actions. Ice Cube, however, continued to stand by his words despite the backlash he faced.

What if I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth. https://t.co/1SnGaGacM9 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020

You know who I am and what I stand for. I believe in actual facts and I stand on the TRUTH alone. LIES GET SPIT ON. https://t.co/JUJcsCO9PU — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 10, 2020

Ice Cube tweeted after his series of images, clarifying that he was not hacked and stands by what he said. He asked what would people do if he was only pro-Black. As per Ice Cube, he has not lied to anyone, and has never been an 'anti anybody' and has simply been sharing his truth. Abdul-Jabbar's response was that Ice Cube's truth was 'clearly anti-Semitic' who believes his 'truth exists outside facts'.

Ice Cube responded to a tweet about Abdul-Jabbar's article, while also making a biblical reference - thirty pieces of silver - which refers to Judas betraying Jesus for that amount. While Abdul-Jabbar did agree that celebrities can get something wrong, he believes they have a responsibility to get it right and try to create an impact with their influence. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's anti-Semitism piece also called out DeSean Jackson for his posts which included a quote from Hitler. While Abdul-Jabbar talked about 'anyone with a middle-school grasp of reason' laughing at those statements, he expressed concern over retired NBA player Stephen Jackson defending DeSean Jackson.

(Image source: LA Lakers official Twitter – @lakers, Ice Cube official Instagram – @icecube)