ILH Vs PW Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Australian Basketball Preview

Illawarra Hawks [ILH] will faceoff against the Perth Wildcats in the Australian Basketball League on Tuesday, June 1 at 7:30 PM local time [3:00 PM IST]. The game will be played at Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong. Here is our ILH vs PW Dream11 prediction, top picks and ILH vs PW Dream11 team.

ILH vs PW preview

Illawarra Hawks have played wonderfully well all season and are placed second on the table, but they face table-toppers Pert Wildcats, which will be a tough team to play against. The Hawks will be hoping to add some pressure on Perth by winning the game. Tyler Harvey, who has been their leading scorer all season, needs to perform well to lead the team to a victory on Tuesday.

Harvey was picked 51st overall by Orlando Magic and has played a lot of G-League basketball. Players like Sam Froling and Andrew Ogilvy will also be key for the Hawks in their game against Perth.

The Wildcats, who sit on the top of the table, are having a dream season as they hold a fantastic 25-8 record this season. They come into the game after defeating Sydney Kings 81-67 and will be hoping to extend their lead on Tuesday. Bryce Cotton has been their main player all season and his scoring average of 23.5 has massively helped the Wildcats offence. Bryce has previously played in the NBA on a 10-day contract with Utah Jazz and has also been a part of many D-League teams. John Mooney is another player who has been playing well for the Wildcats and they will be hoping for another brilliant performance from these players on Tuesday

ILH vs PW team rosters

Illawarra Hawks: Tyler Harvey, JustinianJessup, Cameron Bairstow, Samson Froling, Justin Simon, Deng Deng, Deng Adel, Maxwell Darling, Lachlan Dent, Akoldah Gak, Daniel Grida, Isaac White, Emmett Naar, Andrew Ogilvy.

Perth Wildcats: Bryce Cotton, John Mooney, Todd Blanchfield, Mitchell Norton, Jesse Wagstaff, Clint Steindl, Taylor Britt, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Tom Jervis, Jarred Bairstow, Corey Shervill, Will Magnay, Kevin White, Luke Travers.

ILH vs PW Dream11 top picks

Illawarra Hawks: Tyler Harvey, Justinian Jessup, Sam Froling

Perth Wildcats: Bryce Cotton, John Mooney, Mitchell Norton

ILH vs PW Dream11 team

Point Guards: Tyler Harvey (C), Bryce Cotton V(C)

Shooting Guard: Mitchell Norton, Justinian Jessup

Small Forward: Deng Deng

Power Forward: Jesse Wagstaff, Samson Froling

Centre; John Mooney

ILH vs PW Dream11 prediction

Bryce Cotton has looked very impressive this season, having helped the WIldcats win after some outrageous performances and he could possibly do the same on Tuesday. Our ILH vs PW prediction is that Perth Wildcats would emerge victorious on Tuesday.

Note: The above ILH vs PW Dream11 team, top picks and predictions are based on our own research and analysis. The selection of those players will not guarantee success.

Picture Credits: Perth Wildcats/Twitter