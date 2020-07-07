IN Vs INZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Ironi Nes Ziona will square off against Ironi Naharia in the Israel Basketball League this week. The game will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 8:30 PM IST at Naharia, Ein Sara in Israel. Fans can play the IN vs INZ Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the IN vs INZ Dream11 prediction, IN vs INZ Dream11 team and IN vs INZ Dream11 top picks.

IN vs INZ Dream11 prediction: Ironi Nes Ziona preview

Ironi Nez Ziona are currently ranked seventh in the Israel Basketball League table. The team have played 25 games, out of which they have won 10 games and lost 15 games. They played against Hapoel Tel-Aviv (HTV) on July 1, where Ironi Nez Ziona lost by a massive 105-75 margin. Before their loss against Hapoel Tel-Aviv, they played against Maccabi Haifa BC where they also lost by a 94-79 scoreline.

IN vs INZ Dream11 prediction: Ironi Naharia preview

Ironi Naharia are currently ranked fifth in the Israel Basketball League standings with a 0.423 winning percentage. Till now, the team has played 26 games where they won 11 games and lost 15 games. They last played Hapoel Be’er Sheva on July 4, where they lost with a narrow 67-69 point margin. They played Maccabi Haifa BC before Hapoel Be’er Sheva, where they won with an 82-66 scoreline.

IN vs INZ Dream11 team, full squads

IN vs INZ Dream11 team, full squad – Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ)

Ido Shabat, Lindell Wigginton, Rayvonte Rice, Tomer Abramovitch, Alon Druker, Eidan Alber, Raviv Limonad, Golan Gutt, Lior Carreira, Tamir Saban, Jean-Pierre Tokoto, Ofir Goldsztejn, Tal Michael Dunne, Cameron Oliver and Raviv Pitshon.

IN vs INZ Dream11 team, full squad – Ironi Naharia (IN)

Eldar Yakov , Niv Misgav , Dominic Waters , Ofek Ben Yaakov , Tomer Cohen , Eyal Shulman , Ivan Almeida , Travis Warech, Egor Koulechov, Noam Akrish, Shalev Lugashi, Tony Gaffney, Italy Segev and Diamon Simpson.

IN vs INZ live top picks

IN vs INZ live – Ironi Nes Ziona

Rayvonte Rice

Raviv Limonad

Tamir Saban

Jean-Pierre Tokoto

Cameron Oliver

IN vs INZ live – Ironi Naharia

Eldar Yakov

Niv Misgav

Dominic Waters

Ofek Ben Yaakov

Tomer Cohen

IN vs INZ Dream11 prediction and IN vs INZ match prediction

Ironi Naharia are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The IN vs INZ Dream11 prediction, IN vs INZ match prediction are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

(Image source: Ironi Nes Ziona official Instagram)