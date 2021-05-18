Last Updated:

IND Vs CHA Dream11: Pacers Vs Hornets Prediction, Team And Top Picks

IND vs CHA Dream11 prediction: The Indiana Pacers will take on the Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming play-in game on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

The Indiana Pacers (IND) will be facing the Charlotte Hornets (CHA) for their upcoming play-in game preceding the 2020-21 playoffs. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST) at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Here is a look at the IND vs CHA Dream11 prediction and IND vs CHA Dream11 team. 

IND vs CHA preview

As the Charlotte Hornets enter the play-in as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers now have home advantage for Tuesday night's game. Now, one has to see if the advantage actually helps the Pacers inch closer to the playoffs, having won only 13 games at home. 

"We're home in front of our fans, so that's going to be a lot of fun," Domantas Sabonis said after their 125-113 win over the Toronto Raptors. "The goal was to win (Sunday) and get that homecourt advantage and now we've got a day to prepare". Sabonis has been leading the team, averaging 20.3 points this season. 

"The injuries that have decimated our team have kind of forced me into a (new) role," TJ McConnell said, playing instead of Malcolm Brogdon – out with a hamstring injury.  "I'm always going to get people the ball and get into the lane and look for them, but ... it's made me look to score more". 

The Hornets, on the other hand, lost some of their momentum towards the end and will face the Pacers after a five-in-a-row loss. "This one stinks, but Tuesday night's a new season. ... That's the beauty of it," Charlotte coach James Borrego, hoping for a triumph after the 115-110 loss vs the Washington Wizards. "Everybody's down right now, but we've got another one," LaMelo Ball said, a favourite to win Rookie of the Year this year. 

Injury report

Indiana Pacers

  • Aaron Holiday – Questionable, toe 
  • Edmond Sumner – Questionable, knee
  • Domantas Sabonis – Questionable, bruised left quadriceps
  • Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable, hamstring
  • Jeremy Lamb – Out, knee
  • Myles Turner – Out, right toe sprain
  • TJ Warren – Out for the season, foot

Charlotte Hornets

  • Cody Martin – Out, ankle
  • Gordon Hayward – Out, foot

Predicted line-ups

  • Charlotte Hornets – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington
  • Indiana Pacers – TJ McConnell, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott and Domantas Sabonis

IND vs CHA Dream11 prediction

  • Point Guard – TJ McConnell, LaMelo Ball (SP)
  • Shooting Guard – Caris LeVert, Terry Rozier
  • Shooting Forward – Justin Holiday
  • Power Forward – Miles Bridges, PJ Washington (PP)
  • Centre – Doug McDermott

IND vs CHA Dream11 team top picks

  • Pacers –  TJ McConnell, Caris LeVert and Justin Holiday,
  • Hornets – PJ Washington, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier

Note: The above IND vs CHA team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IND vs CHA game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

