IND Vs CHA Dream11: Pacers Vs Hornets Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
The Indiana Pacers (IND) will be facing the Charlotte Hornets (CHA) for their upcoming play-in game preceding the 2020-21 playoffs. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST) at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Here is a look at the IND vs CHA Dream11 prediction and IND vs CHA Dream11 team.
As the Charlotte Hornets enter the play-in as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers now have home advantage for Tuesday night's game. Now, one has to see if the advantage actually helps the Pacers inch closer to the playoffs, having won only 13 games at home.
We're headed to Indiana! ✈️ Tune in tomorrow at 6:30pm on @NBAonTNT and @wfnz for all the action as we fight for a Playoff spot.#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pNDYL9hxet— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 17, 2021
"We're home in front of our fans, so that's going to be a lot of fun," Domantas Sabonis said after their 125-113 win over the Toronto Raptors. "The goal was to win (Sunday) and get that homecourt advantage and now we've got a day to prepare". Sabonis has been leading the team, averaging 20.3 points this season.
"The injuries that have decimated our team have kind of forced me into a (new) role," TJ McConnell said, playing instead of Malcolm Brogdon – out with a hamstring injury. "I'm always going to get people the ball and get into the lane and look for them, but ... it's made me look to score more".
The Hornets, on the other hand, lost some of their momentum towards the end and will face the Pacers after a five-in-a-row loss. "This one stinks, but Tuesday night's a new season. ... That's the beauty of it," Charlotte coach James Borrego, hoping for a triumph after the 115-110 loss vs the Washington Wizards. "Everybody's down right now, but we've got another one," LaMelo Ball said, a favourite to win Rookie of the Year this year.