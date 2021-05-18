IND Vs CHA Dream11: Pacers Vs Hornets Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Indiana Pacers (IND) will be facing the Charlotte Hornets (CHA) for their upcoming play-in game preceding the 2020-21 playoffs. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST) at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Here is a look at the IND vs CHA Dream11 prediction and IND vs CHA Dream11 team.

IND vs CHA preview

As the Charlotte Hornets enter the play-in as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers now have home advantage for Tuesday night's game. Now, one has to see if the advantage actually helps the Pacers inch closer to the playoffs, having won only 13 games at home.

We're headed to Indiana! ✈️ Tune in tomorrow at 6:30pm on @NBAonTNT and @wfnz for all the action as we fight for a Playoff spot.#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pNDYL9hxet — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 17, 2021

"We're home in front of our fans, so that's going to be a lot of fun," Domantas Sabonis said after their 125-113 win over the Toronto Raptors. "The goal was to win (Sunday) and get that homecourt advantage and now we've got a day to prepare". Sabonis has been leading the team, averaging 20.3 points this season.

"The injuries that have decimated our team have kind of forced me into a (new) role," TJ McConnell said, playing instead of Malcolm Brogdon – out with a hamstring injury. "I'm always going to get people the ball and get into the lane and look for them, but ... it's made me look to score more".

The Hornets, on the other hand, lost some of their momentum towards the end and will face the Pacers after a five-in-a-row loss. "This one stinks, but Tuesday night's a new season. ... That's the beauty of it," Charlotte coach James Borrego, hoping for a triumph after the 115-110 loss vs the Washington Wizards. "Everybody's down right now, but we've got another one," LaMelo Ball said, a favourite to win Rookie of the Year this year.

Injury report

Indiana Pacers

Aaron Holiday – Questionable, toe

Edmond Sumner – Questionable, knee

Domantas Sabonis – Questionable, bruised left quadriceps

Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable, hamstring

Jeremy Lamb – Out, knee

Myles Turner – Out, right toe sprain

TJ Warren – Out for the season, foot

Charlotte Hornets

Cody Martin – Out, ankle

Gordon Hayward – Out, foot

Predicted line-ups

Charlotte Hornets – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington

Indiana Pacers – TJ McConnell, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott and Domantas Sabonis

IND vs CHA Dream11 prediction

Point Guard – TJ McConnell, LaMelo Ball (SP)

Shooting Guard – Caris LeVert, Terry Rozier

Shooting Forward – Justin Holiday

Power Forward – Miles Bridges, PJ Washington (PP)

Centre – Doug McDermott

IND vs CHA Dream11 team top picks

Pacers – TJ McConnell, Caris LeVert and Justin Holiday,

Hornets – PJ Washington, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier

Note: The above IND vs CHA team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The IND vs CHA game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

