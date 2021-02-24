IND Vs GSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Match Preview

The Indiana Pacers (IND) will go up against the Golden State Warriors (GSW) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, February 24, at 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, February 25, at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at The Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here is our IND vs GSW Dream11 prediction, top picks and IND vs GSW Dream11 team.

IND vs GSW Dream11 prediction: IND vs GSW Dream11 team and preview

The Indiana Pacers are currently at the fourth spot of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Domantas Sabonis and team have played 29 games so far in the tournament, winning 15 and losing 14. The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the Western Conference table with a win-loss record of 17-15.

IND vs GSW live: IND vs GSW schedule

US date and time: Wednesday, February 24, at 7:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Thursday, February 25, at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

IND vs GSW starting lineups: Rosters

IND vs GSW Dream11: Indiana Pacers roster

Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Caris LeVert, Jalen Lecque, Kelan Martin, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Cassius Stanley, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren

IND vs GSW Dream11: Golden State Warriors roster

Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman

IND vs GSW starting lineups: Top picks

Indiana Pacers: Aaron Holiday, Doug McDermott, Domantas Sabonis

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Draymond Green

IND vs GSW Dream11 prediction: IND vs GSW Dream11 team

Point Guards: Stephen Curry

Shooting Guards: Aaron Holiday, Damion Lee

Small Forwards: Kent Bazemore, Justin Holiday

Power Forwards: Domantas Sabonis

Centres: Doug McDermott, Draymond Green

IND vs GSW live: IND vs GSW match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Indiana Pacers are the favourites to win the game.

Domas was on a different planet tonight 🤯



36 PTS | 17 REB | 10 AST | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/y0SMSG8ayu — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 18, 2021

Note: The IND vs GSW Dream11 prediction and IND vs GSW match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs GSW Dream11 team and IND vs GSW match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

