IND Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Indiana Pacers will next face Los Angeles Clippers in their upcoming 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on Monday night (Tuesday 5:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the IND vs LAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the IND vs LAC Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

IND vs LAC preview

Indiana Pacers are on the sixth position in the Eastern Conference. They have played 23 matches so far in this series. Out of which, they've won 15 matches and lost 8 matches. They played their last match against the New York Knicks team which they won with a score of 104-103. They have performed really well so far and have the potential to move forward in the league points table.

Los Angeles Clippers are at the second position in the NBA standings in the Western Conference. So far, they have played 24 matches. Out of which, they have won 17 matches and lost 7 matches. They played their last match against the Washington Wizards team. In that match, the LAC played well and won the match with a 135-119 scoreline.

IND vs LAC Dream11 Squads

IND vs LAC Dream11 Squads Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze, Amida Brimah, Malcolm Brogdon, JaKeenan Gant, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, CJ Wilcox

IND vs LAC Dream11 Squads LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

IND vs LAC Dream11 team

Point-guards: Patrick Beverly

Shooting-guards: Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams

Small-forwards: Paul George, Maurice Harkless

Power-forwards: Domantas Sabonis, TJ Leaf

Centre: Montrezl Harrell

IND vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Clippers will be favourites to win the match

Note – The IND vs LAC Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game