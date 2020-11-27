IND Vs LEB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers Live

The Indian basketball team will look to continue their winning streak when they come up against Lebanon in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers on Friday, November 27. India endured a difficult start with a defeat against Bahrain in February but bounced back well in their second match against Iraq, as they look to drop a sensational display on Friday.

IND vs LEB live: IND vs LEB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Khalifa Sports City

Date: Friday, November 27, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

IND vs LEB live: IND vs LEB Dream11 prediction and preview

The Indian basketball team will be led by Vishesh Bhriguvanshi for the games against Lebanon and Bahrain. With a loss and a victory, India sit third in the Group D of the competition. India will look to secure a spot in the top two with an aim to seal direct qualification in the competition that is slated to be played next year.

Lebanon, on the other hand, are the strongest team in the group as they lead the charts. Apart from the game against India, Lebanon will also square off against Iraq to wind up the qualification round ahead of the Continental Cup.

IND vs LEB Dream11 team, squad list

India: Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (c), Muin Bek Hafeez, Prasanna Venkatesh, Princepal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Amjyot Singh, Prashant Singh, Sahaj Patel, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Anil Kumar Gowda, Sejin Mathew, Sharad Dadich, Venkatesh Shivkumar

Lebanon: Ali Mezher, Wael Arakji, Ali Mansour, Elie Chamoun, Nadim Souaid, Aziz Abdel Masih, Elie Rustom, Karim Zeinoun, Ali Haidar, Joseph Chartouny, Georges El Beyrouty, Ater Majok, Karim Ezzedine, Gerard Hadidian

IND vs LEB Dream11 team

Point guard: Muin Bek Hafeez, Ali Mezher

Shooting guard: Ali Mansour, Anil Kumar Gowda

Small forward: Venkatesh Shivkumar, Elie Rustom

Power forward: Ali Haidar (SP)

Centre: Ater Majok

Top picks for IND vs LEB Dream11 team

India: Muin Bek Hafeez, Venkatesh Shivkumar

Lebanon: Ali Haidar, Ater Majok

IND vs LEB match prediction

Lebanon are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The IND vs LEB match prediction is based on our own analysis. The IND vs LEB Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

