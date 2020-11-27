IND Vs LEB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers Live

Quick links:
The Indian basketball team will look to continue their winning streak when they come up against Lebanon in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers on Friday, November 27. India endured a difficult start with a defeat against Bahrain in February but bounced back well in their second match against Iraq, as they look to drop a sensational display on Friday.
Also Read | NBA's big names Kendrick Perkins, Rex Chapman spot African basketball talent on Twitter
🎙 "Whatsoever [my first basket in a game] would be, I just care that I can have the last bucket and win the match."- @gill_amjyot 🇮🇳— 🏀FIBA Asia Cup (@FIBAAsiaCup) November 26, 2020
Full interview 👉 https://t.co/Ywm12fJw9e@BFI_basketball pic.twitter.com/Av7kCfr2d5
The Indian basketball team will be led by Vishesh Bhriguvanshi for the games against Lebanon and Bahrain. With a loss and a victory, India sit third in the Group D of the competition. India will look to secure a spot in the top two with an aim to seal direct qualification in the competition that is slated to be played next year.
Lebanon, on the other hand, are the strongest team in the group as they lead the charts. Apart from the game against India, Lebanon will also square off against Iraq to wind up the qualification round ahead of the Continental Cup.
Also Read | College basketball begins strange season in empty arenas
India: Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (c), Muin Bek Hafeez, Prasanna Venkatesh, Princepal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Amjyot Singh, Prashant Singh, Sahaj Patel, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Anil Kumar Gowda, Sejin Mathew, Sharad Dadich, Venkatesh Shivkumar
Lebanon: Ali Mezher, Wael Arakji, Ali Mansour, Elie Chamoun, Nadim Souaid, Aziz Abdel Masih, Elie Rustom, Karim Zeinoun, Ali Haidar, Joseph Chartouny, Georges El Beyrouty, Ater Majok, Karim Ezzedine, Gerard Hadidian
Point guard: Muin Bek Hafeez, Ali Mezher
Shooting guard: Ali Mansour, Anil Kumar Gowda
Small forward: Venkatesh Shivkumar, Elie Rustom
Power forward: Ali Haidar (SP)
Centre: Ater Majok
Also Read | New Mexico basketball teams temporarily relocating to Texas
India: Muin Bek Hafeez, Venkatesh Shivkumar
Lebanon: Ali Haidar, Ater Majok
Lebanon are the favourites to win the game.
Also Read | Anthony Edwards comment about not really being into basketball alarms NBA fans after draft