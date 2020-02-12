IND Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns on Thursday, February 13, 6:00 AM IST (Wednesday, February 12 4:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. The Pacers currently have a 31-23 win-loss record and are ranked 6th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks are currently leading the East with a 46-7 record.. Fans can also play the IND vs MIL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the IND vs MIL Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Also read | Zion Williamson hits four 3-pointers in 3 mins, more than Ben Simmons has in entire career
Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks with an average of 30 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez also have averages above 10. Domantas Sabonis is leading the Indiana Pacers with an average of 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. T.J. Warren is following with 18.2 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon (16.6 ppg) Jeremy Lamb (12.9 ppg) and Myles Turner (11.8 ppg) have also been performing well
Also read | Watch NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo show off his football skills in Paris
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Korver and George Hill both are out of the upcoming game. Pacers have no player listed as questionable or out for the game.
Also read | Kobe Bryant names 3 WNBA players capable of succeeding in NBA currently
Also read | Dwight Howard seeks Lakers legend and ex-rival Kobe Bryant's help for NBA Dunk Contest