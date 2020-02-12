IND Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns on Thursday, February 13, 6:00 AM IST (Wednesday, February 12 4:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. The Pacers currently have a 31-23 win-loss record and are ranked 6th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks are currently leading the East with a 46-7 record.. Fans can also play the IND vs MIL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the IND vs MIL Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

Also read | Zion Williamson hits four 3-pointers in 3 mins, more than Ben Simmons has in entire career

IND vs MIL Dream11: Player performances

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks with an average of 30 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez also have averages above 10. Domantas Sabonis is leading the Indiana Pacers with an average of 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. T.J. Warren is following with 18.2 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon (16.6 ppg) Jeremy Lamb (12.9 ppg) and Myles Turner (11.8 ppg) have also been performing well

Also read | Watch NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo show off his football skills in Paris

IND vs MIL Dream11 team injury updates

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Korver and George Hill both are out of the upcoming game. Pacers have no player listed as questionable or out for the game.

Also read | Kobe Bryant names 3 WNBA players capable of succeeding in NBA currently

IND vs MIL squads

IND vs MIL Dream11 team squad – Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, TJ Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner and TJ Warren

IND vs MIL Dream11 team squad – Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

IND vs MIL Dream11 team

Point-guards: Eric Bledsoe, TJ McConnell

Shooting-guards: Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton

Small-forwards: Khris Middleton

Power-forwards: Domantas Sabonis (Star Player)

Centre: Brook Lopez, M Turner

IND vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Bucks start as favourites to win.

Note - The IND vs MIL Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Dwight Howard seeks Lakers legend and ex-rival Kobe Bryant's help for NBA Dunk Contest