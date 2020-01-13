IND Vs PHI Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers will play against each other on Tuesday, January 14, 5:30 AM IST (Monday, January 13, 7:00 PM EST). The Sixers currently have a 25-15 (win-loss) record. They are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Pacers have a 24-15 record and are ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. You can play the IND vs PHI game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11.

Here are the IND vs PHI Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

IND vs PHI Dream11 player performances

Domantas Sabonis is leading the Indiana Pacers with an average of 18 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. TJ Warren is following with 17.9 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon (17.7 ppg), Jeremy Lamb (13.6 ppg) and Myles Turner (12.9 ppg) have also been performing well. Joel Embiid is the Sixers' top scorer with 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.4 ppg average. Josh Richardson (15.5 ppg), Ben Simmons (14.9 ppg) and Al Horford (12.5 ppg) have also performed well.

IND vs PHI Dream11 injury updates

Joel Embiid will be sidelined due to a finger injury. Brian Bowen II and Naz Mitrou-Long (ankle) are both out of the upcoming IND vs PHI game.

IND vs PHI Dream11 squad details

Indiana Pacers: Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, TJ Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner and TJ Warren

Philadelphia 76ers: Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

IND vs PHI Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Ben Simmons, Aaron Holiday

Shooting-guards: Justin Holiday, Furkan Korkmaz

Small-forwards: TJ Warren, James Ennis III

Power-forwards: Tobias Harris

Centre: Al Horford

Note – The IND vs PHI Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.

(Image courtesy: pacers Instagram, bensimmons Instagram)