India Upset Higher-ranked Iran & Korea, Finish Fifth At U16 Asian Basketball Championship

The future of Indian basketball shines bright following a historic achievement by the Under-16 cagers in the FIBA U16 Asian Championships. The India vs Korea fixture saw the country finish fifth for the first time in history after defeating Korea 90-80 in the classification match on Sunday. This was India's maiden victory over 27th-ranked Korea.

Speaking of India's group stage performance, the boys in blue were placed in Group A alongside Australia, Qatar and Bahrain. India started their campaign with a 47-95 loss to Australia in their opening game. Despite the trashing, the young Indian cagers won their next two matches. The team defeated Baharain 80-41 before beating host Qatar 77-51 in their last outing. The team next faced Iran who they defeated by a narrow five-point margin (83-78) in the classification match. While Iran are seated on 17th spot; Korea are placed 27th in FIBA World Rankings. India, however, are currently 50th in overall rankings.

In India vs Korea match, India's Lokendra Singh emerged as the top scorer for the team with 29 points and also accumulated 20 rebounds. The other scorers for Team India were Jaideep Rathore (20 points, 8 assists, 3 steals), Kushal Singh (18 points, 9 rebounds), and Harsh Dagar (19 points, 7 rebounds) which helped team India register a historic win. For Korea, Ku MingYo shouldered the scoring load chipping with 17 points and going 8 from 10 while shooting from the field. Yo also had 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Team India's 5th position was the highest for any Indian team in the history of U16 Asian Basketball Championship. India previously finished 10th in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

FIBA U16 Championship final standings

The U16 Asian Basketball Championship witnessed a total of 13 teams taking part in the tournament which was held in Doha, Qatar. Australia beat Japan, 94-63 in the final to claim the U16 Asian Championship title. New Zealand on the other hand defeated Lebanon to secure third place in the competition. India following their win over Iran and Korea finish fifth overall. Philippines came from behind to beat Iran, 95-87, and finished seventh while Iran finished dead last. Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Lebanon are qualified for the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2022 which will be played in Malaga, Spain from 2-10 July.