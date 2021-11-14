Indiana Pacers Vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA 2021-22 Match

Indiana Pacers are all set to face Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA 2021-22 clash at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. Pacers play the match after winning their fifth match of the season against Utah Jazz on Friday by 100-111, whereas the 76ers head into this match looking to turn their luck around as they have suffered three consecutive defeats at the hands of New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Toronto Raptors. In their previous match against the Raptors, the 76ers lost the match 109-115 in the absence of many prominent players. Heading into Sunday’s clash both teams will look to better their standing in the NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference points table.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers, NBA 2021-22 match in India?

Indian Basketball fans can enjoy the Pacers vs 76ers, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 5:30 AM IST on Sunday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers, NBA 2021-22 match in the US?

NBA fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Pacers vs 76ers, NBA match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7:00 PM on Saturday in the US.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers, NBA 2021-22 match in the UK?

Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Pacers vs 76ers match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 12:00 AM on Sunday in the UK.

(Image: AP/Instagram- @pacers)