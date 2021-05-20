Indiana Pacers Vs Washington Wizards Prediction, H2h Record And NBA Streaming Details

The Indiana Pacers – who have faced and lost to the Washington Wizards thrice this season – will need to step up their defence to limit Beal and Westbrook this time around. Whichever team wins will confirm their spot in the NBA playoffs and will take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

"This is the perfect time for us," Sabonis said after the Pacers' impressive 144-117 win over the Charlotte Hornets. "It is one game. Anything can happen. We're going to come out and keep playing team ball and hopefully get this win". The Wizards, meanwhile, failed to shoot against the Celtics, both their stars failing to perform. Beal was 10-of-25 from the field and Westbrook was 6-of-18. As a team, they shot 14.3% from the three-point line.

"We had a bad game, there's no question," Washington coach Scott Brooks said afterwards. "We haven't had one of these in a long time. ... We'll regroup -- we've got a lot of confidence that our guys are going to bounce back. That's what I love about this group, we've got that bounce-back ability that's pretty good".

Beal, clearly suffering from his injury, could only conjure up a few points vs his 31.3 regular-season average. "It's as good as it's gonna get," Beal said. "You can call me 'one-leg bandit' if you want. For me, it's just going out and showing my team that I'm out here with them. I'm gonna try and be as impactful as I can".

The teams met on May 8, when Beal dropped 50 points. Sabonis, on the other hand, had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists during the 133-132 loss. The Pacers will also play the game without Caris LeVert, who is out due to NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Washington Wizards will beat the Indiana Pacers.

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

Date and Time: Thursday, May 20, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, May 21, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Pacers vs Wizards NBA channel (the USA only) – TNT

Pacers vs Wizards injury report

Indiana Pacers

Edmond Sumner – Day-to-day

Malcolm Brogdon – Day-to-day

Jeremy Lamb – Out, knee

Myles Turner – Out, toe

Caris LeVert – Out

Washington Wizards

Caleb Homesley – Day-to-day

Pacers vs Wizards h2h record

The Wizards and Pacers have faced each other thrice this season. Washington have won all three games.

NBA playoffs schedule

The Round 1 of the 2021 NBA playoffs will start on Saturday, May 22 (Sunday, May 23 IST). The Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks-LA Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers-Denver Nuggets series will begin this weekend.

