Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Vs Cavaliers? 76ers Center's Injury Report Ahead Of Game

Philadelphia 76ers will go up against Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at the Quicken Loans Arena. The 76ers made their way to a comprehensive 129-112 win over Atlanta Hawks a couple of days ago. Joel Embiid starred in that win as he registered a career-high 49 points against the Hawks. Find out the answer to the 'is Joel Embiid playing in the match against Cleveland Cavaliers' question.

With Ben Simmons out due to injury, Joel Embiid stepped up and posted career-best figures in the win against the Hawks on Monday night. Hence, fans will be sweating on his fitness levels and they want to know the answer to the 'is Joel Embiid playing tonight' question. As for now, the 76ers star looks set to be named in the starting line-up for the Cavaliers game on Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be led by Joel Embiid in the absence of Ben Simmons (ruled out with a back injury) for the foreseeable future. Coach Brett Brown gave an important Joel Embiid injury update when he said, "He knows it more than I can say it. We talked a little bit about it. With the sort of news of Ben, and him not being there, it’s clear he’s got to come out and he’s got to play like he did tonight for the most part. Nobody is asking him to get 50 a night, for the most part, but his mentality is the thing that most impressed me.”

