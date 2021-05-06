INZ Vs IN Dream11: Ness Ziona Vs Nahariya Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And Preview

Ironi Ness Ziona will take on Ironi Nahariya in a regular-season game of the Israeli Basketball Premier League 2020-21. The game is set to begin at 8:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) from the Lev Hamoshava Arena, Israel on May 6, 2021. Here is our INZ vs IN Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

🔥 GAMEDAY 🔥

בפעם הראשונה מאז הזכייה ביורופקאפ - חוזרים ללב המושבה! מחכים לראות אתכם ומוכנים לפתוח את הבית התחתון ברגל ימין 💪



שידור ישיר באתר ערוץ הספורט. יאללה עירוני, כתום עולה 🧡 #OrangeHeart pic.twitter.com/gMXw62F3o5 — Ironi Ness Ziona (@ironinessziona) May 6, 2021

Israeli Basketball Premier League 2020-21: Ness Ziona vs Nahariya match preview

Two of the lowest-ranked teams of the Israeli Basketball Premier League 2020-21, Ness Ziona and Ironi Nahariya are set to play each other on May 6. Currently in eighth place on the points table with an even 12-12 record in the tournament so far, Ness Ziona are on a five-match (in all competitions) hot streak that they will look to extend in this match. As the season comes to a close, the side will hope to at least maintain their place on the table in order to qualify for the Round 2 playoffs. Ness Ziona will also be high on confidence after their championship run at the FIBA Europe Cup, where they beat Stal Ostrow 82-74 for the title last week.

Meanwhile, in 13th (last) place on the table, Ironi Nahariya are sure to have a tough night ahead of them as they regroup and decide how to end their dismal campaign at the tournament on a high note. Having managed to win just a pitiable three matches out of 24, the team will be reeling from a massive seven losses on the trot - including a slim 90-94 loss to Ness Ziona in the last game. Too far down the table to be able to make it to the playoffs, the team will hope to cause some upsets as they bow out.

Injury and availability news

There is no record of either team missing any players for this match.

INZ vs IN Dream11 team: Starting lineup

Ironi Ness Ziona: Wayne Selden Jr, Patrick Miller, Jerome Meyinsse, Braian Angola, Nimrod Levi

Ironi Nahariya: Jaron Blossomgame, Malik Newman, Gal Gilinski, Mike Young, Ziv Ben Zvi

INZ vs IN Dream11 Team

Point Guards: Wayne Selden Jr, Gal Gilinski

Shooting Guards: Malik Newman

Small Forwards: Lior Carreira

Power Forwards: Nimrod Levi, Jaron Blossomgame

Centres: Jerome Meyinsse, Mike Young

INZ vs IN Dream11 Prediction

According to our INZ vs IN Dream11 prediction, Ironi Nahariya are likely to edge past Ironi Ness Ziona and win this match.

Note: The INZ vs IN player record and as a result, the INZ vs IN best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The INZ vs IN Dream11 team and INZ vs IN prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Ironi Ness Ziona & Ironi Nahariya Twitter