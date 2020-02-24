IRQ Vs IND Live Streaming Details, Team News, 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Schedule

Iraq and India will face each other for the IRQ vs IND game doe the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on Monday, February 24 at 7:00 pm Local Time (Monday, February 24, 9:30 pm IST). The game will take place at Al Shaeb Hall, Baghdad. Here are the IRQ vs IND live streaming, IRQ vs IND live score, IRQ vs IND team news and IRQ vs IND schedule details.

Also read | Adam Silver: NBA, USA Basketball still may play in China in 2020

IRQ vs IND live streaming: IRQ vs IND schedule details

Date: Monday, February 24

Time: 7:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST)

Venue: Al Shaeb Hall, Baghdad

IRQ vs IND live streaming: Where can you watch the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers live?

According to the FIBA official site, the IRQ vs IND 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers game can be watched live on the LiveBasketball site as well as the IRQ vs IND live score can be followed. The site is currently FIBA's official platform. To watch any FIBA game online, a free subscription will be needed. For IRQ vs IND live streaming, viewers will need to log in according to Bahrain's local time.

IRQ vs IND live streaming: The 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers can be streamed on YouTube

FIBA streams the Qualifier games on their official YouTube channel. After the game is over, the highlights are uploaded separately. FIBA live streams women's and men's qualifiers on their account.

Also read | Princepal Singh, Amaan Sandhu included in India squad for basketball tourney

IRQ vs IND live streaming: Live broadcast

FIBA World Cup will be available to stream on FanCode. However, no qualifiers game will be broadcasted on TV. International fans can view the gams for free on YouTube or LiveBaskeball.

Also read | Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan make 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame final list

2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers schedule

FIBA's official site currently posts the daily schedule for the qualifiers. The site mentions the local time according to the venue, which changes according to the teams playing. The Qualifiers first round will have 12 games per day. A total of 24 teams are playing and are divided into six groups alphabetically.

Also read | FIBA: Spain beats Australia 95-88 in 2OT to reach World Cup final