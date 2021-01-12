Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Lakers Give Star's Injury Update Ahead Of Rockets Game

After their previous victory against the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers will once again face the same team – hoping to extend their winning streak. The Lakers have the chance to win their third straight game, after previously losing to the San Antonio Spurs. As of now, the Lakers have Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, LeBron James and Wesley Matthews on day-to-day status.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Houston Rockets?

Though Davis is on a day-to-day status because of his ankle, his status against the Rockets is said to be questionable.

Back after the injury that had him sidelined against the Chicago Bulls, Davis played against the Rockets. The Laker star dropped 27 points, leading the team to a 120-102 victory. "(Tonight) was just A.D. being A.D. and just having him back in the lineup gives us a whole other dynamic both offensively and defensively," James said after the game.

Head coach Frank Vogel also praised Davis, adding that his shot-making makes him difficult to guard – allowing him to hurt the opponent in many ways.

Anthony Davis tonight:



27 PTS

4 REB

1 AST

3 BLK

75 FG%



Only 30 Minutes. 😤 pic.twitter.com/WLfvBqrOXJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 11, 2021

Anthony Davis injury update: Is Anthony Davis questionable?

Before tipoff against the Rockets on Sunday (Monday IST), Vogel revealed that Davis will be starting after missing his game with the Bulls. "It was sore today and tight, and [we] wanted to see how it felt when he was moving around on the court and it didn't really loosen up," Vogel said. He added that as it was some cause of concern, the team wanted to make sure they play it safe.

Before this, Davis had missed the Lakers game vs Minnesota Timberwolves on December 27 (strained calf). Currently, Davis is averaging 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds this season, shooting 54.7% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point line.

Same injury report for Houston tomorrow, with KCP (left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right adductor strain) and LeBron James (left ankle sprain) all listed as QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/Yowkwyo7ju — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 9, 2021

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Rockets live stream?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Lakers vs Rockets TV channel (USA) – Spectrum SportsNet, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA TV

