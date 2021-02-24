Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Lakers Star Ruled Out Of Clash Vs Leaders Jazz

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers will take on Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 25 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. While the Lakers are preparing for the clash against the Utah Jazz, their coach Frank Vogel is sweating over the fitness of star man Anthony Davis. Here is a report on Anthony Davis' injury.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? When will Anthony Davis return?

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a huge blow earlier this month after being hauled off during their game against the Denver Nuggets. While the Lakers star brushed off rumours of him rushing back on the court, he walked off after a clash of legs with Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic in the second quarter. He clutched his leg below his calf after the play was whistled dead. The Lakers advised him to get an MRI scan, which revealed that the 27-year-old power forward had aggravated tendinosis in his right Achilles. While there was no tear, it was a significant strain that will rule him out for a considerable period.

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel says to expect Anthony Davis (calf/Achilles) to be out for four weeks, so...well past All-Star. Can't even estimate what game AD could return for, since the second half of the season schedule isn't out. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 19, 2021

ESPN reported that Davis is unlikely to return to the Lakers lineup prior to the NBA's March 5-10 All-Star break. The Lakers have suffered in Anthony Davis' absence, but have enough depth with Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris taking on bigger roles. The 27-year-old has been a shadow of his former self, with his numbers significantly dropping this season. Before the game against the Nuggets, Davis averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, both a drop from his first season in Los Angeles when he averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Lakers have struggled in Davis' absence, losing three of their four games.

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Jazz live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Lakers vs Jazz live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 25.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)