Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Lakers Star's Latest Ankle Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are one game away from winning the Western Conference Finals and advancing to their first NBA Finals since 2010. The Lakers, after a Game 3 loss, extended their lead to 3-1. They defeated the Denver Nuggets 114-108, led by Anthony Davis and his 34-point performance. However, the 27-year-old star injured his ankle during the final period and is questionable for the upcoming Game 5.

Here is the full injury report pic.twitter.com/j25v1Ll601 — Playoff Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 25, 2020

Also read | Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star says ankle is "fine", will be re-evaluated

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? When is Anthony Davis coming back?

Anthony Davis is down in serious pain pic.twitter.com/yYCzKWjirZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 25, 2020

Anthony Davis is currently listed as questionable for the Game 5 matchup against the Denver Nuggets. In Q4, when the Lakers were leading 96-92, Davis went down while attempting a mid-range jumper. With 6 minutes and 44 seconds left on the clock, Davis landed awkwardly on Nuggets forward Paul Millsap's right heel.

Davis was seen clutching his ankle in pain, but played the rest of the game while trying to shake off his injury. He finished the game with 34 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 66.7% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Also read | Anthony Davis yells 'KOBE' while hitting incredible buzzer-beater in Game 2 win vs Nuggets

Vogel says that “there’s always concern” with an ankle injury like Anthony Davis suffered tonight. The team will wait to see how AD responds to treatment tonight and tomorrow to get a better idea of his availability for G5. But considering he finished G4, have to think he plays. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 25, 2020

Another report added that while both Davis and LeBron James are "sore", they are expected to play Game 5. During a postgame interview, Davis assured everyone that he was "fine". "Pretty bad, but not too bad … I’ll be fine," Davis told Lakers reporter Mike Trudell while talking about the extent of his injury. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel stated that they would have to check the ankle again, see how he reacts to the treatment and then take a call.

Also read | Anthony Davis hits 3 at buzzer as Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

Vogel also added that a team is always concerned about an ankle injury like Davis'. The team is yet to take a call on Davis. However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin added that he would be surprised if Davis ends up sitting the game out.

If Davis is indeed sidelined for Game 5, the Nuggets – who have come back from two 3-1 deficits till now – could have the upper hand to cut the Lakers lead to 3-2. Davis dominated Game 4 in the first half, while James closed it out with his effective defence, blocking critical clutch shots from Nuggets star Jamal Murray. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, 9:00 pm EST (Sunday, 6:30 am IST).

Also read | Vanessa Bryant reacts to Anthony Davis' "Kobe shot" vs Nuggets in the Black Mamba jersey

(Image credits: Anthony Davis Instagram)