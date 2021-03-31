Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Anthony Davis Injury Update revealed

In February, Anthony Davis injured himself. While most expected a quicker Anthony Davis return, his injury was serious enough for him to miss over a month. While he was recently cleared for practice, Davis might not be playing most of the NBA's second half of the regular season. Along with Davis, LeBron James is also sidelined due to a high ankle sprain.

Anthony Davis return: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

As of now, Davis remains sidelined due to his injury. The team will proceed without their star duo, answering the 'Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?' query as they are hoping to stay in the top five of the Western Conference. While James is injured as well, he is expected to return sooner than Davis.

The team has since then signed free agent Andre Drummond, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season. Benched since February, Drummond will help the Lakers' defence alongside James and David. Without both, the player might help the team maintain some consistency. While the team is currently on a two-game winning streak, they had lost four in a row before beating the Cavaliers.

Anthony Davis injury update: When is Anthony Davis coming back?

Anthony Davis has been sidelined since February 16. While Davis was supposed to return in four weeks or so, a follow-up examination revealed that Davis would end up missing two more weeks with his strained calf and Achilles tendinosis as per the Anthony Davis injury update. However, while Davis would be out for some time, he has been cleared to work out on the court. Like James, the team will be careful with the Anthony Davis return, especially as the playoffs near with every passing week.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell reported on the 'When is Anthony Davis coming back?' query, adding that he can now work out on the court. His workout will now include volume and intensity in shooting and position-specific drills. However, the team still does not have a proper timetable for his return and will depend on his recovery.

However, with Drummond on their roster, the Lakers will have the opportunity to test their new lineup. This will also be the seventh game LeBron James will miss. Davis will miss his 20th. "We'll keep an eye on his minutes," head coach Frank Vogel said about Drummond. "I don't know what that's going to look like. He does appear to be in really good shape. It's clear that he's worked really hard during this time he's been off, but there's no true simulation like playing in a game", he concluded.