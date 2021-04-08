Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Heat? Anthony Davis Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled for form and fitness in recent months which has seen them plummet in the Western Conference standings. The defending champions are now on a five-game road trip and will face off against beaten finalists Miami Heat on Thursday night at the AmericanAirlines Arena. A win will be key for Frank Vogel's side as they hope to maintain a home-court advantage in the playoffs, and much of that will depend on Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Here's the Anthony Davis injury update:

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Lakers star ruled out of 2020 NBA final rematch

Anthony Davis has missed 23 games for the Lakers since his injury in mid-February and will miss the clash against the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Davis is in the latter stages of his recovery, but won't be rushed by the Lakers after the injury was an aggravation of the issue. An Achilles tendon injury is considered one of the most feared in sport due to the fragility surrounding it. Anthony Davis had an up and down season before he was ruled out, but his presence has largely been missed with Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol both failing to stamp their authority on court.

The defending champions' problems have further worsened with the injury to LeBron James, who last played a game on March 20. In their absence, the Lakers have dropped to fifth in the Western Conference standings, which would see them lose home-court advantage for the playoffs. While the Lakers will be cautious while rushing any of the stars back to action, the sooner they the better for Frank Vogel's side. Davis averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, both a drop from his first season in Los Angeles when he averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Anthony Davis return: When is Anthony Davis coming back?

There's positive news surrounding Davis' recovery with the Lakers star expected to return after the current road stretch. The Lakers play five games on the road which kicked off with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The defending champions return home for a matchup against the Boston Celtics on April 15, which is marked as the earliest possible date for an Anthony Davis return. The 28-year-old won't be rushed back into action and with Drummond to fill in, while having ample time to get back into rhythm before unleashing his true self in the playoffs.

