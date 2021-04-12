Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Knicks? Anthony Davis Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone multiple games without their star dua, a prominent thorn in their journey to possibly bag a two-peat. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James have missed multiple games, probably making a comeback soon. As per recent reports, Davis might return in 10 to 14 days, possibly with James as well.

Anthony Davis return: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

No, Anthony Davis will not be playing against the New York Knicks. The Lakers, after their recent win over the Brooklyn Nets, will face the Knicks next. The game is scheduled for Monday, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, 5:00 AM IST) at the Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Davis injury update: When is Anthony Davis coming back?

Anthony Davis could return in as soon as 7-10 days for the Lakers, via ESPN.



As per recent reports, Davis is going to be re-evaluated soon by the team's doctors in Los Angeles. Following that, Davis can apparently return to play in the next 10 to 14 days. LeBron James, according to ESPN's Arian Wojnarowski, might follow. Before his injury, Davis was averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

James, who was in line for another MVP award in his career after the title, was scoring 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. The Lakers have been affected without the two players, struggling to secure straight wins. However, they have won two of their last three encounters.

Davis has been sidelined since February 16. While he was supposed to return in four weeks or so, a follow-up examination revealed that Davis would end up missing two more weeks with his strained calf and Achilles tendinosis. However, while Davis would be out for some time, he has been cleared to work out on the court. Like James, the team will be careful with the Anthony Davis return, especially as the playoffs near with every passing week.

While the Lakers might not be ready to get the duo back unless they are completely healed, James and Davis are itching to return to the court. James, per reports, has been waking up as early as 5:00 AM to rehab and aim towards an early return. "The weatherman says the weather is changing soon and it predicts a thunderstorm is coming," James wrote in an IG post, adding that everyone needs to prepare and taking proper caution.

