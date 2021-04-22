Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Mavericks? Anthony Davis Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled for form and fitness in recent months which has seen them plummet in the Western Conference standings. The defending champions are now on a seven-game road trip and will face off against Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. A win will be key for Frank Vogel's side as they hope to maintain a home-court advantage in the playoffs, and much of that will depend on Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Here's the Anthony Davis injury update and the Anthony Davis return date.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? When is Anthony Davis coming back?

Anthony Davis confirmed that he will return for the Lakers on Thursday when they travel to Dallas to face off against the Mavericks. Davis said he now feels "100 per cent" healthy from the calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg, but will be restricted to only 15 minutes of on-court action in his first two games back. The restriction will be gradually released from there, Vogel said, in consultation with Davis and the team medical staff. The defending champions have gone 14-16 since the Anthony Davis injury on February 14, falling from No. 2 to No. 5 in the Western Conference standings.

Anthony Davis says he will make his return tomorrow in Dallas, so long as he continues to feel well. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2021

The Lakers are 2.5 games in back of the fourth-place Denver Nuggets with 14 games left in the 2020/21 regular season. Davis averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, both a drop from his first season in Los Angeles when he averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Anthony Davis return will see him team up with Andre Drummond for the first time since his trade to the Lakers. So the answer to the 'Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?' query is yes.

While the Anthony Davis injury update will please Lakers fans and coach Frank Vogel, star man LeBron James continues to be ruled out with a high-ankle sprain. Davis revealed that James is still a couple of weeks away from making a return to action, but has started on-court practice in what is encouraging signs for the Lakers. The defending champions have struggled in the absence of Davis and James, but their return will boost their chances of retaining the title come to the end of the season. Lakers begin a seven-game road trip that includes trips to Dallas, Orlando, Washington and Sacramento. Currently, the defending champions are fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 35-23 record.

