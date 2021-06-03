Last Updated:

Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Phoenix Suns? Anthony Davis Injury Update

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Phoenix Suns? Here is the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers star before the Game 6 vs Suns on Thursday EST.

Written By
Devika Pawar
is Anthony Davis playing tonight

With the Los Angeles Lakers down 3-2, the defending champions will need Anthony Davis back and healthy against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6. One slip up and the Lakers will be eliminated in the first round, crushing their hopes of a two-peat. However, without a healthy Davis, the team might be at a disadvantage against Devin Booker and the Suns. 

Anthony Davis injury update: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Phoenix Suns? 

According to recent reports, Davis will be a game-time decision for Game 6. The game is scheduled on Thursday, June 3, 10:30 PM EST (Friday, June 4, 8:00 AM IST) at the Staples Center. Apart from Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's status will also be a game-time decision. 

Anthony Davis return: When is Anthony Davis coming back?

Wanting to play Game 5, Anthony Davis went to the workout. However, he was not able to play in the game and hopes to make a return as the Lakers face elimination. “The first time I came out and shot, jumping up and down and just the basic shooting — spot shooting — was fine. It’s when I tried to run and push off that kind of bothered me,” Davis said. “My shooting time is always two hours before the game, so I literally came straight to the arena, put a heat pack on and went straight out there. It didn’t feel good". 

READ | Trial in former NBA player's killing set for January 2022

Unfortunately, even after getting treated, Davis was not able to move, He explained that they told him it was all connected, and which is exactly what happened to him. "The groin happened because of the tightness in the knee from the hyperextension. That’s kind of what it was ... I was feeling the knee kind of the whole game". 

READ | NBA conference semifinals predicted picture for East and West

“It’s tough,” Davis said. He added that watching and not being able to help was difficult, and that will be the toughest part. However, he remains hopeful and wants the treatment to pay off. He will be getting treated before the game and hopes he could help the team. 

READ | NBA scores and results: Hawks beat Knicks in Game 5 at MSG

During the Lakers' past two wins, Davis has dropped a 34-point average. However, he struggled his game, only being able to score 6 points. Earlier this season, Davis missed weeks due to his calf and Achilles tendon injury. While the Lakers will have James to dominate and lead for them, they might not be able to make it ahead in the NBA playoffs 2021 without Davis in the lineup. 

READ | Draymond Green and Charles Barkley banter on NBA on TNT leaves fans entertained

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND