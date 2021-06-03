Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Phoenix Suns? Anthony Davis Injury Update

With the Los Angeles Lakers down 3-2, the defending champions will need Anthony Davis back and healthy against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6. One slip up and the Lakers will be eliminated in the first round, crushing their hopes of a two-peat. However, without a healthy Davis, the team might be at a disadvantage against Devin Booker and the Suns.

Anthony Davis injury update: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Phoenix Suns?

According to recent reports, Davis will be a game-time decision for Game 6. The game is scheduled on Thursday, June 3, 10:30 PM EST (Friday, June 4, 8:00 AM IST) at the Staples Center. Apart from Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's status will also be a game-time decision.

Anthony Davis return: When is Anthony Davis coming back?

Wanting to play Game 5, Anthony Davis went to the workout. However, he was not able to play in the game and hopes to make a return as the Lakers face elimination. “The first time I came out and shot, jumping up and down and just the basic shooting — spot shooting — was fine. It’s when I tried to run and push off that kind of bothered me,” Davis said. “My shooting time is always two hours before the game, so I literally came straight to the arena, put a heat pack on and went straight out there. It didn’t feel good".

Unfortunately, even after getting treated, Davis was not able to move, He explained that they told him it was all connected, and which is exactly what happened to him. "The groin happened because of the tightness in the knee from the hyperextension. That’s kind of what it was ... I was feeling the knee kind of the whole game".

Anthony Davis says he is improving but said the decision for him to play or not in Game 6 will rest with the Lakers’ medical staff. He said that the groin injury in Game 4 occurred as a result of the hyperextended left knee he had in Game 3. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 2, 2021

“It’s tough,” Davis said. He added that watching and not being able to help was difficult, and that will be the toughest part. However, he remains hopeful and wants the treatment to pay off. He will be getting treated before the game and hopes he could help the team.

During the Lakers' past two wins, Davis has dropped a 34-point average. However, he struggled his game, only being able to score 6 points. Earlier this season, Davis missed weeks due to his calf and Achilles tendon injury. While the Lakers will have James to dominate and lead for them, they might not be able to make it ahead in the NBA playoffs 2021 without Davis in the lineup.