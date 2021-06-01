Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Anthony Davis Injury Update Revealed

In what has been an exciting Round 1 series till now, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have been fighting for dominance on the court. With trouble from injuries to star players, the teams have held on. However, as the teams head to Game 5 in Phoenix, the Lakers might stand at a disadvantage. Here is more on whether is Anthony Davis playing tonight and the Anthony Davis injury status as of Tuesday -

Anthony Davis injury update: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Suns?

After undergoing an MRI, Anthony Davis is currently day-to-day during the Lakers-Suns Game 5 due to his groin strain. The game has been scheduled on Tuesday, June 1, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 AM IST) at the Phoenix Suns Arena. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also questionable for Game 5.

Anthony Davis return: When is Anthony Davis coming back?

Sources: Lakers‘ Anthony Davis will be day-to-day with his groin strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

During the Phoenix Suns' 100-92 win, Davis left the game at half-time – not returning for the remainder of the game. As per the latest Anthony Davis injury update, Davis has a groin strain and played Game 4 while nursing a hyperextended right knee he suffered during Game 3's second half. While Davis might be back soon, the Suns-Lakers series might be affected.

Davis tried for a lay-up in the first half, only to end up falling and clutching his leg on the ground. He left at half-time and did not return. Now, reports state that he will be day-to-day, but might still be able to play Game 5. "He's undergoing further medical evaluation and we'll have more information tomorrow," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.

The team has been aiming for a two-peat and is dealing with countless injuries and hurdles this season. Vogel, referring to Davis' knee injury, said that Davis said his knee was sore, but still decided to play. "I thought he gave a heck of a run at it trying to compete through pain".

During the Lakers' past two wins, Davis has dropped a 34-point average. However, he struggled his game, only being able to score 6 points. Earlier this season, Davis missed weeks due to his calf and Achilles tendon injury. While the Lakers will have James to dominate and lead for them, they might not be able to make it ahead in the NBA playoffs 2021 without Davis in the lineup. The Anthony Davis return might be delayed as a result.

The Suns have Chris Paul, who is dealing with his own shoulder injury. However, as they head to Game 5, the Suns appear healthier than the Lakers.

(Image credits: AP)