Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Trail Blazers? Anthony Davis Injury Update Revealed

As the NBA 2020-21 regular season is coming to an end, the Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves in a fix. The team has been plagued with back-to-back injuries, both Anthony Davis and LeBron James being out for multiple games. The team lost 118-94 against the LA Clippers this week, falling to the sixth spot in the Western Conference. Here is more information on - 'Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?' and the Anthony Davis injury.

Anthony Davis injury update: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs the Trail Blazers?

As of now, Anthony Davis hopes to play the crucial game vs the Portland Trail Blazers. While Davis expects to play, the team will still play without LeBron James and Dennis Schroder. The Lakers vs Trail Blazers game is scheduled on Friday, 10:00 PM (Saturday, 7:30 AM IST). The Anthony Davis return looks unlikely for the timebeing.

Anthony Davis return: When is Anthony Davis coming back?

Here is where Anthony Davis tweaked his ankle, for those who didn't see. He's currently in the locker room. No word from the Lakers on his status. He stayed in the game after this, but hasn't been seen since his shift ended. pic.twitter.com/x6RL1A0Uu7 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 7, 2021

During the Lakers 118-94 loss vs the Clippers, Davis was ruled out during the second half with back spasms. This came as a blow to the Lakers, who already have James benched due to his sore right ankle. While the team is still ranked sixth, a loss against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers will earn them a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Clippers encounter was Davis' eighth game back after his calf strain, and the player was slowly building his health back up. Without Davis on the court, the Lakers failed to keep up. "The back locked up pretty bad," he said after the game, adding that he will be hoping to play the Portland game.

"I think we've just got to win the game, for real, for real," Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said, aware that the team needs to win.

"I mean, we don't look at it as something bad," Davis added. "To be honest, we need a lot of games. We need games to get back accustomed to each other, anyway". James not being there to uplift the team is a big blow for the team, who might soon have to fight their way back to a confirmed playoff spot.

James, who is itching to get back into the game, has been vocal about his views on the play-in tournament. "The play-in tournament is out of my control," Vogel said. "If we're in it, we'll compete and we'll win those games so that we can try to advance. Whether we should have one or not is really not up to me. So I don't spend too much time or thought on whether it's good or not".

(Image credits: Anthony Davis Instagram)