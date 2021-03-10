Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight? 76ers Star Likely To Extend Absence Thanks To NBA Rules

The Philadelphia 76ers ended the first half of the NBA season on top of the Eastern Conference standings, but only just with a re-jigged Brooklyn Nets breathing down their necks. The 76ers will look to clinch the top ranking in the East and keep the Nets at bay as far as they can. However, those plans have been dealt a major blow, as the question has been raised - 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight?' since he missed the All-Star game at the weekend. Here's the Ben Simmons status for the clash against the Chicago Bulls:

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? Ben Simmons quarantine rules him out of second-half opener

Ben Simmons had travelled to Atlanta for Sunday's All-Star Game, only to learn the night before that he were flagged by contact tracing data. The barber that he along with Joel Embiid visited prior to their private flights to Atlanta, had tested positive for COVID-19. And while neither Embiid nor Simmons tested positive, the NBA's health and safety protocols for navigating through a pandemic this season meant they had to be sidelined for a week. The 76ers duo were the only two people involved with the game who had any issues with either a positive test or contact tracing over the All-Star break.

Thus, due to the Ben Simmons quarantine situation, the 76ers have ruled him out of the clash against the Chicago Bulls and he will also miss the game against the Washington Wizards later this week. The 24-year-old could return for the game against San Antonio Spurs, provided he tests negative for COVID-19. Ben Simmons is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game in 31 appearances for the 76ers this season.

The 24-year-old has coupled his always impressive defensive abilities with a recent burst of aggression offensively, including scoring a career-high 42 points against the Utah Jazz last month in a game in which Joel Embiid sat out due to injury. Barring Embiid and Simmons, the 76ers have a clean bill of health and will enter the game at the United Center as favourites.

NBA live stream: 76ers vs Bulls live stream details

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The 76ers vs Bulls live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Friday, March 12.

