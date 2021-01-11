Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight? 76ers Star Ruled Out Of Hawks Clash With Knee Injury

Ben Simmons has been the fulcrum of the Philadelphia 76ers since being drafted in as the No. 1 pick ahead of the 2016 season. The 24-year-old was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018 and made the All-Star team in the last two seasons. The 76ers are sweating over the availability of the All-Star for the game against the Hawks, following the bizarre events during the game against Denver Nuggets.

76ers NBA health protocols: Is Ben Simmons playing tonight

Ben Simmons is likely to be among the 76ers' inactive players for their clash against the Atlanta Hawks, as head coach Doc Rivers tries to negotiate through an injury and COVID-19 crisis. As per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 24-year-old did not travel with the team to Atlanta and will receive treatment on his knee. The All-Star will be evaluated on a day to day basis, according to Charania's report.

Ben Simmons had surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee in August, missing the remainder of the 2019-20 season. He said during training camp that his health was at “100 per cent” and that he felt stronger and more explosive. However, the issue seems to have cropped up again, and head coach Doc Rivers said that the 24-year-old had some knee stiffness following the clash with the Hawks. Through the Sixers’ first nine games, Simmons had averaged 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

76ers star Ben Simmons did not travel to Atlanta and will miss Monday’s game against the Hawks due to treatment on his knee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. He will be evaluated day to day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2021

Simmons being ruled out is a huge blow to the 76ers, who have Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Vincent Poirier ruled out under the NBA's health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz and Terrance Ferguson are still out because of a left adductor strain and personal reasons, respectively. Furthermore, Joel Embiid is a doubt for the game, having complained of back stiffness following the clash against the Hawks.

NBA live stream: How to watch 76ers vs Hawks live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The 76ers vs Hawks game will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Tuesday, January 12.

