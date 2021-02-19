Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight? Sixers Forward Listed As 'Probable' To Face Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, February 19. The NBA regular-season game between the Sixers and the Bulls is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, February 20 at 6:00 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Sixers star Ben Simmons will feature in the game against Billy Donovan's side.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Snubs Nets Threat, Calls Curry, KD And Thompson 'Strongest NBA Trio Ever'

Ben Simmons illness: Sixers forward misses game against Rockets due to illness

On Wednesday, the Sixers listed two-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons as 'probable' for the game against the Houston Rockets. However, prior to the start of the game, it was confirmed that Simmons would miss out due to an illness. Many Sixers fans had initial concerns over whether Simmons may have contracted COVID-19, however, there was no reason to believe so as the game would have been postponed. Despite Simmons' absence, the Sixers recorded a 118-113 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Clinches Rare Record After Scoring 35K Career Points Across 18 Seasons In NBA

NBA LINEUP ALERT: 76ers PG/SF Ben Simmons (illness) is probable Friday vs. the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/jRyeJXpfqO — DK Nation (@dklive) February 18, 2021

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? Simmons listed as 'probable' to play against Bulls

While there have still been no confirmed reports over whether Simmons has recovered from his illness, the 24-year-old has been listed as 'probable' for the encounter against the Bulls on Friday. Reports from DK Nation have further suggested that Simmons might return to the Sixers' startling line-up on Friday.

Simmons has averaged 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Sixers this season. He dropped 42 points for the Sixers in their defeat against the Utah Jazz on Monday before falling ill. His impressive displays for Doc Rivers' side this season have helped the Sixers climb to the summit of the Eastern Conference standings. The Sixers have won 19 games and lost 10 this campaign.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Has Scored Double Digits For 1024 Straight Games, Way Ahead Of Michael Jordan

NBA live stream: Where to watch Bulls vs Sixers live?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Bulls vs 76ers live stream will be available on FuboTV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Kyrie Irving Trolls Lakers After LeBron James Misses Free Throw, Fans Left In Splits

Image Credits - AP