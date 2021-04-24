Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Ben Simmons Injury Update Latest

NBA's Eastern Conference will feature another match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers as both sides compete for the lead in the conference. The match will take place at the Fiserv Forum. The match will begin at 2:30 PM local time on Friday, April 24 (Saturday, April 25 at 1:00 AM IST).

With 39 wins, The Sixers are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference and will hope to regain the lead when they face Bucks tonight. Meanwhile, the Bucks are in third place with 36 wins. With so much on the line for Philadelphia 76ers, it raises the questions: 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight' against the Bucks or 'What is Ben Simmons injury update?'

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? Ben Simmons injury update

The Sixers fans will be extremely worried as their talisman Ben Simmons did not feature against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Simmons is in the running for the defensive player of the year and his absence cost The Sixers dearly. The Bucks dominated the match as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points. As a result of this defeat, The Sixers are now on a three consecutive match losing run and cannot afford to lose any more games if they are to remain in the fight for the lead in the Eastern Conference.

According to Ben Simmons injury update, the point guard does not have any injury concerns but was sidelined because of an illness. The Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers initially gave an update on Simmons after the loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday and then a further update after the loss to Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Rivers is unsure about Simmons' illness but fears it is more serious than what he believed earlier.

Ben Simmons return uncertain

Rivers said, "I don't know [if Ben will be back or not by Saturday]. We'll see. Right now, I would say 50/50, best. I'm an optimist, but I don't know. Clearly, it's more serious [than we thought]. Not serious where he's going to miss a lot of games, but it's more serious than we hoped for because he's still missing games. We just need him to get well." This is not good news for the Philadelphia 76ers fans who have seen their side now lose three consecutive games with Simmons missing in the team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks team news

Philadelphia 76ers expected starting line-up: Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green, Mike Scott, Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks expected starting line-up: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez