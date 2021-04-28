Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight Vs Hawks? Ben Simmons Injury Update Latest

After a couple of missed games due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, Ben Simmons returned to the court. The Philadelphia 76ers were in trouble without their star players, going 0-4 without him. The team ended up losing their No. 1 seed to the Brooklyn Nets to the process, dropping four straight games. So the questions have come up - 'Is Ben Simmons playing tonight?' and 'What is the Ben Simmons injury status?'

Ben Simmons injury update: Is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs Hawks?

After recovering from his illness, Ben Simmons will be playing the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, 7:00 PM EST (Thursday, 4:30 AM IST). While Simmons will be playing, the team will be playing without Danny Green and Mike Scott.

Ben Simmons return: When is Ben Simmons coming back?

Simmons' absence on the court visibly affected the 76ers. Before the Ben Simmons return, his illness was speculated to be the flu, which kept him away for four games. While Embiid is leading the team on the offensive front, Simmons was a pillar of the current roster's foundation. On Monday, with the Ben Simmons return happening at last, the team looked better and played better.

After dropping four games in a row, Simmons helped the team secure their 121-90 win over the 76ers. While Simmons only had 12 points and 4 assists, his presence was enough to uplift the team. “I thought he was great,” said head coach Doc Rivers. "The first play of the game we got 3. It was created by Ben Simmons, so I think he was really good. I thought defensively, he was even better". Rivers further spoke about Simmons was energetic, and it was a good team win.

“The doctors diagnosed it as a viral thing that was going to take a few days to get over,” Simmons stated after the game. "I’m thankful I’m back out here playing. I was trying to get on that Peloton as much as I could to make sure my cardio was fine". The guard did not have any issues with his exercises, even though his cardio was a worry.

“I missed being with the fellas. Especially to be able to come here and get the win tonight, which was great," he said, adding that everyone played a role in the win by "doing their thing".

Sixers record when Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons both play this year



28-6 (.823) ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



Big if both healthy for playoffs pic.twitter.com/VDvPm6uPnl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 27, 2021

(Image credits: Ben Simmons Instagram)