Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight Vs Hawks? Latest Update On Sixers Star's Availability

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center for the second time in a space of three days on Friday, April 30. The NBA regular season clash between the two Eastern Conference giants is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, May 1 at 4:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Sixer superstar Ben Simmons will feature in the game against the Hawks.

Sixers vs Hawks: NBA regular season game preview

The Sixers are currently in second place on the Eastern Conference table and with 41 wins and 21 losses, have already clinched a playoff spot. Doc Rivers' side are now in the hunt to win the Conference title and are expected to give the Brooklyn Nets a good run for their money until the end of the season. The Sixers suffered back to back defeats against the Bucs but bounced back with wins over the Thunder and the Hawks. This is the fourth consecutive season the Sixers have made the playoffs, although they failed to get past the second round in 2018 or 2019.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table, with 34 wins and 29 losses. Nate McMillan's side are closing in on a playoff spot but have now suffered two defeats in a row. The Hawks will b hoping to exact some revenge on the Sixers when they square off again on Friday and get back to winning ways.

Is there any Ben Simmons injury update? When is Ben Simmons coming back?

So far, there have been no reports claiming that Simmons is injured. He is also not listed on the team's injury report card. In fact, Simmons racked up eight points, six assists and four rebounds against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Simmons had previously missed a few games for the Sixers due to illness. Reports suggested that Simmons has a non-COVID-19 related flu but has now recovered.

Is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs the Hawks?

Barring any late injury or setback, Simmons is expected to start against the Hawks on Friday. This season, Simmons is averaging 14.6 points, 7.0 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game. The 24-year-old has now become a vital cog for Doc Rivers' side. While Joel Embiid is leading the team on the offensive front, Simmons has become a pillar of the current roster's foundation.

