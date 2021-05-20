Is Bradley Beal Playing Tonight Vs Pacers? Bradley Beal Injury Update Revealed

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have one more chance to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs. The team lost to the Boston Celtics in a 100-118 encounter. While the Celtics are headed to a series vs the Brooklyn Nets, the Washington Wizards will have to play the Indiana Pacers for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference. So fans are curious to know whether is Bradley Beal playing tonight and if not, when is Bradley Beal coming back -

Bradley Beal injury update: Is Bradley Beal playing tonight?

As per current reports, Beal will be playing vs the Indiana Pacers. The game will be scheduled on Thursday, May 20, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, May 21, 5:30 AM IST) at the Capitol One Arena in Washington. While the Bradley Beal injury in the hamstring is a serious one], he has been pushing through games.

Bradley Beal return: When is Bradley Beal coming back?

"There's no setbacks, which is good," Beal said before the Celtics game. "I didn't injure it any worse than what it was. Obviously, it still probably won't be 100 per cent. It is just a matter of managing it as best I can".

Bradley Beal said his choice to play through injury yesterday was a “hard-headed decision to play when I probably shouldn’t have, but we made the best of it.” Says eighth place was important to him. Said “the medical staff wasn’t 100 percent with it. Some were. Some weren’t." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 17, 2021

Beal has been the team's backbone for years, and winning a play-in without him on the court might be a difficult task. Russell Westbrook, who had picked up pace in the regular seasons' second half, was slammed by fans for his performance against the Celtics. Westbrook had 20 points while shooting 6-of-18 from the field.

Wizards vs Pacers preview

Whoever wins the encounter will confirm their spot in the NBA playoffs. The Pacers – who have faced and lost to the Wizards thrice this season – will need to step up their defence to limit Beal and Westbrook. Whichever teams wins will take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. "This is the perfect time for us," Sabonis said after the Pacers' impressive 144-117 win over the Charlotte Hornets. "It is one game. Anything can happen. We're going to come out and keep playing team ball and hopefully get this win".

The Wizards failed to shoot against the Celtics, both stars failing to perform. Beal was 10-of-25 from the field, and Westbrook was 6-of-18. As a team, they shot 14.3% from the three-point line.

"We had a bad game, there's no question," Washington coach Scott Brooks said afterward. "We haven't had one of these in a long time. ... We'll regroup -- we've got a lot of confidence that our guys are going to bounce back. That's what I love about this group, we've got that bounce-back ability that's pretty good".

Beal, clearly suffering from his injury, could only conjure up a few points vs his 31.3 regular-season average. "It's as good as it's gonna get," Beal said. "You can call me 'one-leg bandit' if you want. For me, it's just going out and showing my team that I'm out here with them. I'm gonna try and be as impactful as I can".

The teams met on May 8, when Beal dropped 50 points. Sabonis, on the other hand, had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists during the 133-132 loss. The Pacers will also play the game without Caris LeVert, out due to NBA's health and safety protocols.