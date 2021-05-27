Is Chris Paul Playing Tonight? Chris Paul Injury Update For Suns Vs Lakers

Chris Paul, despite his injury scare during Game 1, returned to play in Game 2. However, Paul might not be able to play Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have no evened the series 1-1, and might be at an advantage without Paul on the court.

Chris Paul injury update: Is Chris Paul playing tonight?

According to recent reports, Paul is listed as probable for the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is scheduled for Thursday, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, 7:30 AM IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Abdel Nader is also listed as out as per the injury report.

Chris Paul return: When is Chris Paul coming back?

The Suns have provided little information about Paul, and how is injury might affect them. “Just looking at him, holding his arm the way that he was holding it, I just couldn’t watch him run like that,” head coach Monty Williams said, pulling Paul out during the final period. “He’s not able to make the passes he wants. He wasn’t even running the way that he ran and dribbled the ball this morning".

The injury, sustained during Game 1, might become a problem soon. "At all times, we miss him,” Devin Booker said. “And it’s going to be tough but we all have to step up. We don’t know how his health is right now and how quick he’s going to recover, but everybody has to give a little bit more".

Chris Paul heads to the locker room after an apparent injury on this play.pic.twitter.com/SE8Mzitird — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 23, 2021

Booker exploded in Game 1, winning the team their 99-90 encounter. After Game 1, Paul had remained positive, confident of his return during Game 2.

During Game 1, Talen Horton-Tucker tried for a layup, missing. LeBron James aimed for a rebound and ended up making contact with Paul. The 36-year-old ended up colliding with a backtracking Cam Johnson, falling down onto the court. The Suns' medical staff later announced a right shoulder contusion. Paul was on the floor for one whole timeout, before he made it to the locker room.

"I just remember I felt 'Uhh!' I heard like a crack, or whatever," Paul said after the game. He even referred to Kobe Bryant speaking of injuries, and how random they are. "In the thing Kobe says, like, 'Injuries, sometimes you just can't control them. So, that was all that was going through my mind after the play I got hit".

(Image credits: AP)