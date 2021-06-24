Is Chris Paul Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? Chris Paul's Injury Update

Chris Paul was instrumental in the Phoenix Suns 2nd seed finish in the Western Conference. He helped the team get to their first Playoff appearance since 2010, and in his time at Phoenix, he has formed a phenomenal backcourt with Devin Booker. But, Chris Paul suffered a major setback ahead of the Conference Finals as he was ruled out by the League due to the Health and Safety Protocol. Here are all the updates on Chris Paul injury and a possible Chris Paul return date.

Chris Paul's injury update: Is Chris Paul playing tonight?

Chris Paul has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and "intends" to return for Game 3 of the WCF after missing the first two games, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/6gJOJVayH5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2021

CP3 has already missed 2 games this series, but it looks like the wait is over as the Suns on their official Twitter handle have listed the veteran as probable, which means that a Chris Paul return could be possible for Game 3. The NBA has cleared the player to play, but 'Is Chris Paul playing tonight?' still remains doubtful, because the Suns may decide to rest him since they have a 2-0 lead.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul intends to make his return for Game 3 of WCF against the Los Angeles Clippers barring unforeseen setback, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/UgzGxX4aaZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2021

Chris Paul return: When is Chris Paul coming back?

His absence for both the games did not stop him from being involved with the team, Coach Monty Williams has stated that he has been on phone calls with the players and in a video that circulated after the Suns' victory in Game 2, it was seen that he was face timing the team and was part of the locker room celebrations after the victory. His presence in Game 3 will be a big boost for the Suns and they will be hoping that he picks up from where he left off and help the team make the NBA Finals.

Game 3 preview

Chris Paul being listed as a probable is one of the biggest positives for the Suns. After Devin Booker's injury scare, the fans got all worried if the player would return, but he came back and continued playing well, In his post-game interview, Devin Booker confirmed that the injury to his nose was fine. In his interview, the player said, "It feels better now, I think if it was a loss it would have hurt even more. But, it's good, probably get some scans done and get a mask ready." The Suns are currently on an 8-0 run and with CP3 coming back it looks like they will try and extend their run to make it to their first NBA Finals since 1993.

Bring the energy, #ClipperNation.



Doors at 4:30PM PT. Hoops at 6PM PT. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 23, 2021

Clippers are trailing 2-0 for the 3rd time this Playoffs, and the previous 2 times they successfully managed to turn the series around. But this time they will have to do it without their superstar player Kawhi Leonard who is out with a right knee sprain and has not featured in any Game since the Jazz series. Other than the two missed free throws in Game 2, Paul George has been inspirational for the Clippers and they will be hoping for a big night from the 7-time all-star to help the team make its way back into the series.

Image Credits: AP