Is Chris Paul Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul seems to be back on the Phoenix Suns roster, as the team currently is on its way towards the NBA Finals with a 3-1 lead. One more victory and the Suns will play the NBA Finals against Milwaukee Bucks or Atlanta Hawks. Simply looking at their playoffs journey, Devin Booker, CP3 and the Suns are currently favourites to win the title.

Chris Paul injury update: Is Chris Paul playing tonight vs Clippers?

According to reports, Paul will be playing against the Los Angeles Clippers. The game is scheduled on Monday, June 28, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, June 29, 6:30 AM IST) at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. While Paul will be playing, the Suns will be missing Abel Nader due to his knee injury.

Chris Paul return: When is Chris Paul coming back?

After battling with COVID-19, the Suns' star came back in Game 3. While Booker and the Suns seemed to be holding on their own without CP3, they will need all the support they can get as the Clippers will aim for a comeback. Deandre Ayton, who people have hailed the postseason MVP, spoke at length about Paul, and how the Suns veteran has helped him and his game.

“I love CP, man. Like I said, that’s really the only teammate that really push me. Like big bro-type push. Knowing what I got and that I ain’t never thought that I had,” he said. He further reiterated his point, stating that Paul is probably the best thing that has happened to his career. "I can say that every day. Just is really a dude who pays attention to detail. It’s not how you say it, it’s what he’s saying… I never know a guy who cares so much about basketball and competing at everything".

“That man right over there, Deandre Ayton, we gonna get him a bag this summer,” Chris Paul said about the 22-year-old.

While the Clippers are trying to maximize and sharpen their defence, Deandre Ayton's alley-oops and rebounds have given the Suns some edge along with Devin Booker's consistent performance. Booker had team-high 25 points last game, while Chris Paul scored 15 in his game back. Paul was out due to COVID-19 and has made a sooner-than-expected recovery and return.

