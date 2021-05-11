Is Derrick Rose Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Knicks Predicted Lineup Vs Lakers

The New York Knicks seem to be a surprise not many expected this season. The team picked up momentum in the second half of the regular season, reaching the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference Standings. With their current 38-30 record, they are close to securing their playoff spot.

Derrick Rose injury update: Is Derrick Rose playing tonight?

According to recent reports, Derrick Rose will be playing against the Los Angeles Lakers. The LA Lakers-Knicks game is scheduled on Tuesday, May 11, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 AM IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While Rose will be playing vs the Lakers, the team will be missing Mitchell Robinson (ankle).

Derrick Rose return: When is Derrick Rose coming back?

In February, Rose was traded to the Knicks. The 32-year-old is coming off the bench for the Knicks, supporting Julius Randle and others when needed. He has been crucial in wins, including the one over Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (Monday IST). Rose scored 25 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds off the bench, shooting 11-of-17 from the field.

Derrick Rose continues to shine on the Knicks 🌹 pic.twitter.com/k6qBxx9TQ7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 9, 2021

Though many expected Rose to make it to the starting lineup, Rose is satisfied with anything as long as their team continues to win. "Whatever the team needs," Rose said after the Clippers win. "Like I've said, I'm the newcomer. ... if it's 10, five, two, it really don't matter to me as long as we get the win. The minutes, I really don't worry about that, I'll let (Tom Thibodeau) worry about that".

He added that while he does not when he is going in or out, he needs to be on his toes before "going into games". He complimented their team, adding that even when they are not having a good night, someone is ready to step up and make plays. Rose has worked with Thibodeau before, and the latter seems to be aware of how to play Rose best.

This season, Rose is averaging 14.6 points per game right now.

The Knicks, on their end, have a few games left before the regular season wraps up. While they are ranked fourth in the East, they are yet to secure the playoff spot. The team, however, is playing better than the past few seasons. Fans have discussed their playoff run, wondering if they can reach the Conference Finals.

(Image credits: Derrick Rose Instagram)