Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns beat defending champions Los Angeles Lakers to reach the NBA playoffs Round 2. The Suns have already faced the Nuggets in Game 1 and will be looking to extend their lead to 2-0 on Wednesday (Thursday IST). Devin Booker has led the team this entire season, aiming for a deep playoff run.

Devin Booker injury update: Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs Nuggets?

According to recent reports, Booker will be playing Game 2 vs Nuggets. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, June 9, 9:30 PM (Thursday, June 10, 7:00 AM) at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. While Booker will be playing, the Suns will be without Abdel Nader, who is still listed as out.

Devin Booker return: When is Devin Booker coming back?

Booker, who has been mostly healthy this 2020-21 season, has been averaging 28.4 points per game this postseason. He had scored 21 points and 8 assists during Game 1 vs the Nuggets. Booker has only gotten better this season, Chris Paul's addition only helping them cross over to the NBA playoffs.

After their recent 122-105 win, the Suns will look to take a 2-0 lead. They went on a 59-33 run during the final few minutes of the game and overcame a nine-point deficit they had. "I'm happy everybody's getting to see this on the national stage," CP3 said after the win.

Paul scored 21 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds in the win. "That's who he is," Suns head coach Monty Williams said about how Paul has been playing. "Whether it is facilitating and getting the ball to guys where they need it or in those moments being able to knock down the shots. But I think he is more concerned with the management of the game. I don't think he really cares about his shooting percentage. He doesn't want to turn the ball over. He wants to make sure he manages the game well."

Mikal Bridges has 23 points, while Deandre Ayton scored 20 points and 10 rebounds.

While the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic, they will continue playing without Jamal Murray (ACL) and Will Barton (hamstring). Even if it might not have been an issue earlier, the team will struggle with their depth as the postseason moves along. "We're undermanned. There's a reason no one is giving us a chance to win this series," Denver head coach Michael Malone said. "We have to bring our best version of ourselves and (Monday night), we didn't get that from a lot of guys. We'll need that Wednesday night."

Jokic, the NBA MVP, had 22 points during the same. He spoke about things not going their way, and how they needed to be sure of their move as a group.

