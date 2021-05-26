Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

The Memphis Grizzlies handed the top-seeded Utah Jazz a 112-109 upset during their Round 1 Game 1. The Jazz played without Donovan Mitchell, and will without a doubt look to bounce back during Game 2. Mitchell was also reportedly upset with his recovery status, which had him ruled out of the game.

Donovan Mitchell injury update: Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight vs Grizzlies?

According to recent reports, Mitchell will be playing Game 2 against the Grizzlies. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. As of now, the team should play with a full roster.

Donovan Mitchell return: When is Donovan Mitchell coming back?

According to recent reports, Mitchell was apparently upset over not being able to play Game 1. He was apparently "incensed" with their doctors, who did not clear him. His ankle sprain has him sidelined since April 16, and the 24-year-old has been in disagreement with the team regarding his injury and recovery.

Sorry y’all... I wish I could say more.... I’ll be out there soon !❤️🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 24, 2021

While reports pointed towards him playing Game 1, he ended up sitting out. He was not listed on the injury list, but the call was taken after a shootaround. "I try to stay out of all of this because it's just going to give me a headache," Rudy Gobert said about the situation. "Hopefully, he's good for next game. That's all I'm worried about".

"Obviously, it’s no secret what happened,” Mitchell said. “I think for me, my team, I was definitely frustrated and upset that I wasn’t able to play. I’m a competitor. I felt I was ready to go". He added that while he was ready to go and play, the decision of him not playing was taken.

However, Mitchell knows that they have to move forward now. "We lost Game 1. So, I understand it’s your job as media and you’ll ask me questions. But I wanted it to be known that we’re moving forward as a group, as a unit".

Schedule the Jazz-Grizzlies series

Game 2 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Wednesday, May 26, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 27, 7:30 AM IST) – TNT

Game 3 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Saturday, May 29, 9:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 30, 7:00 AM IST) – ESPN

Game 4 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Monday, May 31, 9:30 PM EST (Tuesday, June 1, 7:00 AM IST) – TNT

Game 5 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Wednesday, June 2, TBD (Thursday, June 3 IST)*

Game 6 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Friday, June 4, TBD (Saturday, June 5 IST)*

Game 7 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Sunday, June 6, TBD (Monday, June 7 IST)*

Note: * marked games will be scheduled if necessary.

(Image credits: Donovan Mitchell Instagram)