Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

After their loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utah Jazz are on a three-game loss on the road. Now, after Donovan Mitchell's ankle injury, the team will play without their star player for at least some time. The Jazz are currently leading the league with their record, maintaining their spot for months.

Donovan Mitchell injury update: Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight vs Lakers?

After his significant ankle sprain, Mitchell will not play the upcoming game against the defending champions. The Los Angeles Lakers won the teams' last encounter. The next game is scheduled for Monday, 10:00 PM (Tuesday, 7:30 AM IST). Udoka Azubuike is also out with his ankle injury.

Following an MRI and clinical evaluation, Donovan Mitchell suffered a significant right lower ankle sprain.



He will be re-evaluated in one week. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 17, 2021

Donovan Mitchell return: When is Donovan Mitchell coming back?

As per reports, Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell will be re-evaluated after a week. As per the team, he is currently suffering from what one calls a "significant" ankle sprain. Depending on his re-evaluation, his return to the team might be calculated. However, a week means he will miss four games guaranteed. This of course includes the Lakers matchup.

During the Jazz's 119-11 win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday (Saturday IST), Mitchell was escorted off the court after his injury during the third quarter. The Jazz star fell awkwardly near the Pacers bench. He immediately grabbed his lower leg, in pain.

NBA stars, Pacers pray for a speedy recovery

Aye Spidda my boi get well PRAYERS UP @spidadmitchell — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) April 16, 2021

DamnðŸ˜” Praying for you broðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½

ðŸ•·@spidadmitchell — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 16, 2021

Prayers up for @spidadmitchell ðŸ™ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 16, 2021

As per x-rays taken at the arena itself, Mitchell does not have a broken bone. Before his injury, Mitchell was averaging 40.5 points per game. During the Pacers game, he scored 22 points, shooting 7-of-15.

NBA standings

With 42 wins and 15 losses, the Utah Jazz are leading the Western Conference and the league. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers follow. The Lakers, on the other hand, are ranked fifth in the West 35-22 (win-loss) record. Placed second early in the season, the Lakers have slipped down the rank after James and Davis' injury. The Denver Nuggets are ranked fourth, while the Portland Trail Blazers trail behind the Lakers.

(Image credits: Donovan Mitchell Instagram)