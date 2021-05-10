Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Donovan Mitchell Injury Update Revealed

Utah Jazz will be desperate to hold onto their top seed in the Western Conference standings with just four games left for the NBA regular season to end. Jazz have a two-game lead over best-placed challengers the Phoenix Suns, and will look to close out the season on a high as they prepare for the playoffs. However, those plans were hit majorly by a Donovan Mitchell injury, as the franchise is sweating over his fitness with the playoffs on the horizon. Here's the Donovan Mitchell injury update and a possible Donovan Mitchell return date.

Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight? When is Donovan Mitchell coming back?

Any hopes of a Donovan Mitchell return were dealt a cruel blow as the Utah Jazz guard continues to remain on the sidelines with injury. The 24-year-old has been out with a sprained right ankle suffered against the Indiana Pacers when he jumped to try and deflect a long outlet pass and came down awkwardly with his foot underneath Indiana guard Edmond Sumner. He is yet to make an appearance since that blow on April 16 and continues his progress to return to the court.

X-rays on the ankle came back negative, and an MRI on the ankle revealed no structural damage. Last week, the Jazz announced that Mitchell will miss yet another week of action, and will be re-evaluated again this week.

Considering the latest Donovan Mitchell injury update, the Jazz could possibly give him a run-in of their final regular-season games. However, it is likely that the 24-year-old directly returns for the playoffs, giving him more time to nurse his ankle problem. Utah, which has an NBA-best 49-18 record, has gone 8-4 in Mitchell's absence and will need their star guard if they aim at making a deep postseason run. Mitchell is averaging 26.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, while also shooting a career-high 38 per cent from long distance. he had hit a purple patch prior to his injury, averaging 36.8 points per contest in a five-game span. So the answer to the 'Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight?' query is no.

Jazz will look to have Donovan Mitchell nursed to full fitness soon, with fellow superstar Mike Conley Jr also ruled out with an injury. Conley Jr. has sat out the last seven contests due to a hamstring injury and will also miss the game against the Golden State Warriors. Despite the absence of their two star guards, Jazz are on a five-game winning streak, but the Warriors will fancy their chances especially with Steph Curry being in the form of his life.

