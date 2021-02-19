Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight? Warriors Star Expected To Feature Against Magic

The Golden State Warriors square off against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Friday, February 19. The NBA regular season clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 20 at 5:30 AM IST). However, fans on social media have been keen to know whether or not Warriors star Draymond Green will feature in the game against Steve Clifford's side.

Draymond Green injury update: Warriors star nursing ankle injury

On Wednesday, just before the Warriors' game against the Miami Heat, Draymond Green was ruled as a late scratch due to soreness in his right ankle. The three-time NBA champion was forced to sit out during the Warriors' stunning OT win over the Heat. However, while speaking to reporters after the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Green's injury, which was deemed 'not serious'.

The Warriors -- playing without Draymond Green -- trailed the Heat by 19 points late in the 1st half.



Yet somehow they just beat the Heat, despite Steph Curry shooting 8-for-25 overall and 5-for-20 from deep.



Unreal. — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 18, 2021

He said, "I told him (Green), ‘Don’t be a hero if it’s hurting you. Sit it out, let’s get you right so you don’t end up missing four or five games. I think Draymond was very honest with himself and with us, and he came back in and said, ‘I probably shouldn’t go.' And you know Draymond. He’s as tough as anybody. So, it was the right call. Because we didn’t have a shootaround, it just caught everybody off guard. But I don't think it's too serious." Green played in 24 straight games prior to missing the clash against the Heat.

Steve Kerr does expect Draymond Green to play Friday in Orlando — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 18, 2021

Is Draymond Green playing tonight? Warriors head coach expects Green to feature vs Magic

According to reports from ESPN, Draymond Green has been listed as 'questionable' on the Warriors' injury report card. However, the 30-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year is expected to play against the Magic on Friday, according to Kerr.

Despite his lowest scoring numbers since his rookie season, Green is averaging a career-high 8.3 assists this year. Prior to missing Wednesday’s comeback win against the Heat, Green tallied over double-figures in six of his last seven contests. On Monday, Green matched his career-high with 16 assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA live stream: Where to watch Warriors vs Magic live?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Warriors vs Magic live stream will be available on FuboTV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Warriors Instagram