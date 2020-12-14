Last Updated:

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? NBA Star's Availability Amid Contract Tussle

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? According to recent reports, the reigning NBA MVP and DPOY might be on his way out of Milwaukee this season.

Though Giannis Antetokounmpo may be on his way out of the Milwaukee Bucks, he still seems to be playing the preseason games. While Giannis has stated he will be focusing on his game instead of the contract extension, reports hint that he might be interested in playing for a title contender. As of now, the reigning NBA MVP has been linked to various teams like the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. 

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? 

As of now, Giannis seems to be available for the next game. However, the Greek Freak – like many star players – might be rested for one night during a preseason game. Giannis, however, did not slow down during the pre-season match up. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks, while Luka Doncic was limited to 13 points. 

Giannis contract extension details

"Love you bro and go do what’s best for your family!" read a now-deleted post by the Bucks barber. The post referred to Giannis as the greatest player in the game, while the barber thanked Giannis for being with them for six years. The post, though deleted, was considered as an indication of Giannis' move. While some fans thought it might be about the barber leaving, they wondered why he deleted the post. 

Giannis, if he agrees, could end up signing the biggest contract in NBA history. The Giannis contract extension with the Bucks could be worth a whopping $247.3 million, carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit. However, Giannis has spoken about wanting to focus on the title. In an earlier interview, he even mentioned that he will be with Milwaukee till they kept on winning. 

Now, the Bucks star can end up looking for another option as the team failed to make it to the NBA Finals. Giannis, apart from the Heat and Lakers, has also been linked to the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Celtics were the last most-viable option, being reported as a possible landing place for the 26-year-old. Teams have also been reported to have an eye out on Giannis, preparing information just in case an opportunity to sign him arises. 

Mavericks vs Bucks preseason matchup

The Bucks and Mavericks game is scheduled on Monday, 8:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST).

