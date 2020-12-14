Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? NBA Star's Availability Amid Contract Tussle

Though Giannis Antetokounmpo may be on his way out of the Milwaukee Bucks, he still seems to be playing the preseason games. While Giannis has stated he will be focusing on his game instead of the contract extension, reports hint that he might be interested in playing for a title contender. As of now, the reigning NBA MVP has been linked to various teams like the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

As of now, Giannis seems to be available for the next game. However, the Greek Freak – like many star players – might be rested for one night during a preseason game. Giannis, however, did not slow down during the pre-season match up. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks, while Luka Doncic was limited to 13 points.

Bucks' team barber makes post thanking Giannis for the past 6 years



"Love you bro and go do what’s best for your family!"



(Via r/nba) pic.twitter.com/NzPXIhfelb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 14, 2020

Giannis contract extension details

"Love you bro and go do what’s best for your family!" read a now-deleted post by the Bucks barber. The post referred to Giannis as the greatest player in the game, while the barber thanked Giannis for being with them for six years. The post, though deleted, was considered as an indication of Giannis' move. While some fans thought it might be about the barber leaving, they wondered why he deleted the post.

Giannis says he’s not retiring until he gets a medal and an NBA championship



"I will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve. I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship. I may continue until I am 45. I am not in hurry, I will be here."



(@Eurohoopsnet) pic.twitter.com/J8DgU2LvuX — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 2, 2020

Giannis, if he agrees, could end up signing the biggest contract in NBA history. The Giannis contract extension with the Bucks could be worth a whopping $247.3 million, carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit. However, Giannis has spoken about wanting to focus on the title. In an earlier interview, he even mentioned that he will be with Milwaukee till they kept on winning.

Now, the Bucks star can end up looking for another option as the team failed to make it to the NBA Finals. Giannis, apart from the Heat and Lakers, has also been linked to the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Celtics were the last most-viable option, being reported as a possible landing place for the 26-year-old. Teams have also been reported to have an eye out on Giannis, preparing information just in case an opportunity to sign him arises.

Mavericks vs Bucks preseason matchup

Dallas Mavericks 112 @ Milwaukee Bucks 102



Destaques Mavericks:

Doncic 13pts 4ast

Kleber 13pts 7reb

Brunson 10pts 4ast



Destaques Bucks:

Antetokounmpo 25pts 10reb

Portis 14pts 13reb

Middleton 18pts 4reb pic.twitter.com/K26I6DUjFn — Splash Casters (@SplashCasters) December 13, 2020

The Bucks and Mavericks game is scheduled on Monday, 8:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: Giannis Antetokounmpo Instagram)